Awesome Revenant cosplay gets Apex Legends dev's seal of approval

A Respawn Entertainment developer has given an incredible Apex Legends Revenant cosplay their seal of approval, after it was shared to Reddit on May 6.

Added in Season 4 with the incredible murder of James 'The Forge' McCormick, Revenant is one of Apex's more difficult legends to cosplay. His spider-like body and skeletal facial features mean any re-creation requires a massive amount of effort to perfect.

The inherent level of difficulty has not deterred one Apex Legends cosplayer, who shared her incredible Revenant make-up art on May 6, to the battle royale's sub-reddit.

Redditor 'emiliafrnndz' shared her incredible make-up skills on May 6, explaining that the look took her four hours to perfect. The Synthetic Nightmare's red bandana has been perfectly recreated on Emilia's forehead through make-up alone.

Similarly, the skeletal facial structure is on point, offering the pale, deathly look that Revenant has become widely known for.

Responses to the make-up art were overwhelmingly positive, with the cosplay sitting at nearly 22,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

The acclaim didn't just come from Apex Legends fan. One Respawn Entertainment game-designer, Reddit user 'Re-BadMofo', commented: "This make-up f**ks. Nice job."

While a number of cosplays utilize creative costumes, Emilia has proved the incredible recreations make-up artists are capable of. It is a unique twist on one of Apex Legends' most creatively designed characters.