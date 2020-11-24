Apex Legends YouTuber shows why Horizon's bunny hops can lead to wins - Dexerto

Apex Legends YouTuber ‘The Gaming Merchant’ showed why Season 7 Legend, Horizon, has the best bunny hop in the game that can be a really big advantage if used correctly.
The longtime Apex content creator saw that Horizon’s bunny hop has a unique attribute to her, which essentially lets her get to full strafe speed much quicker than any other Legend in the game.
“When you combine bunny hopping and Horizon, some crazy things can end up happening,” The Gaming Merchant said, explaining how she had the most “efficient bunny hop style” out of the cast of characters.
Since the Gravitational Manipulator has great air control built into her, she can chain these hops in a consistent manner that lets players rapidly skid across the map at a constant pace, according to the YouTuber.
Horizon has already proven to have great mobility among the cast of Apex Legends characters.
The YouTuber explained that it usually takes Legends “three hops per turn to get maximum momentum from air strafes.” However, Horizon can get to her max strafing movement in just one hop per turn.
In practice, that means that players don’t have to mix up their movement to achieve the fastest b-hops; instead, they can calculate exactly what path they want to take, knowing that Horizon can reach max speed in any direction.
Showing off how the mechanic works in live matches, The Gaming Merchant can be seen absolutely running circles around entire teams without skipping a beat.
Even more impressive is how Horizon’s bunny hops can still be seamlessly chained even if she falls from high places. While her unique hops amp up her attack, being able to hop away at max speed from a fall can lend a hand when trying to escape a chasing opponent.
Seeing as how diversity in your movement can make or break a match in Apex Legends, this could be a game-changer for Horizon mains if used correctly.
The L-STAR is one of the most unique weapons in Apex Legends, but how can you master this high-damage energy weapon to secure yourself a dominant win?
Apex Legends’ L-STAR has been in a tricky spot for a while now. However, the Respawn’s recent Olympus patch has finally given this energy weapon the kick it needs to become viable. The L-STAR performs very differently to the majority of weapons in the game due to its overheat mechanic, which allows players to continuously fire until the gun overheats.
While it certainly doesn’t lack in the damage department, it can be tricky to master due to its slow projectile speed and recoil pattern. As a result, many players often ditch the L-STAR in favor of the game’s more reliable weapons. However, if you’re willing to put in the time to master the L-STAR, you’ll be able to capitalize on its incredible kill potential.
In order to help you make the most of the L-STAR, we’ve put together some quick tips that will aid you in your quest for success.
Apex Legends L-STAR damage stats
The L-STAR can down foes in just a few hits, provided you land your shots.
Before you go blasting anything that moves, you’ll want to get to grips with the L-STAR’s damage profile first. After all, this gun is capable of some dizzying damage numbers. This is especially true when you land those all-important head and body shots.
While the L-STAR will overheat after 22 continuous shots (26 with Modded Loader), it still deals decent damage across both close to medium engagement ranges, particularly when you fire it in short bursts. The full damage breakdown for the L-STAR can be found below thanks to the Apex Legends wiki.
Fire in short bursts
Unlike the majority of guns in Apex Legends, the L-STAR allows you to keep firing at your target as long as you keep under the overheat threshold. This means you can maintain pressure if you simply fire in short bursts and have the necessary ammo.
This can be rather difficult to do, especially when you get caught in the heat of the moment. Many L-STAR users simply hold down the trigger when fighting, but you’ll want to avoid this habit if you wish to avoid being stuck in a lengthy cooldown animation.
Lead your shots
While the buff to the L-STAR’s has made it more useable, you’ll still need to lead shots at range.
Due to the overall bulk and size of the L-STAR’s rounds, the projectiles are incredibly slow when fired at range. This can make landing any shots incredibly difficult outside of close-quarter firefights. As a result, you’ll either want to switch to a different weapon entirely or lead your shots.
When using the L-STAR at mid-range distances, try to predict where your target will be and shoot just ahead of them. This can be pretty tricky on more mobile Legends like Wraith and Octane, but a few well-placed shots will quickly stop them dead in their tracks.
Pair the L-STAR with a ranged weapon
It’s often best to save your ammo for close-quarters firefights.
To compensate for the L-STAR’s high recoil and slow projectile speed, it’s often best to simply pair it with a long-range weapon. This will instantly alleviate any frustrations that come from trying to hit any targets at range.
The L-STAR has one of the slowest ranged projectile speeds in the game, so you’ll often find yourself outclassed in situations where you need a little extra precision. Having a gun that you can quickly switch to during mid to long-range firefights will certainly cover up the L-STAR’s main weakness.
Master the L-STAR’s recoil pattern
The L-STAR’s recoil is still a little tricky, but the recent buff has made it a lot more manageable.
One of the main reasons a lot of players previously disliked the L-STAR wars due to its unwieldy recoil. However, Respawn has now alleviated this issue by giving it a new recoil pattern that has lowered the sporadic nature of its kick.
To avoid any frustrating deaths and to increase your overall accuracy, you’ll want to head into the practice range and unload your entire clip into the nearest target. The LMG will start to move to the left of the screen, then climb vertically. As soon as the L-STAR begins to kick upwards, simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick to keep your shots on target. This new recoil pattern is incredibly manageable and requires next to no recoil control when fired from the hip in close-quarter fights.
So there you have it, five tips to help you master the L-STAR LMG. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news.