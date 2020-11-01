 Apex Legends YouTuber leaks Season 7 lobby & Horizon skin on accident - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends YouTuber leaks Season 7 lobby & Horizon skin on accident

Published: 1/Nov/2020 0:27

by Bill Cooney
Horizon Apex Legends Season 7 leak
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Italian Youtuber seems to have accidentally shared embargoed footage of the upcoming Apex Legends Season 7’s lobby, challenges, and even a brand new skin for the yet-to-be-released Horizon character.

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to kick off on November 4, and with everyone itching to get a look at all of the new content headed our way, some of it may have been unveiled a tad bit too early.

As is the case before pretty much every new season, some of the game’s more prominent content creators are given early access to try out and record the new content for their YouTube channels, which can’t be released before a specified date.

For S7, that date was Monday, November 2, but, on October 31, YouTuber Mox600 inadvertently uploaded a shot of Horizon with her new outfit skin standing in the revamped lobby, before he quickly made the video private.

In the leaked video, we see a mohawked, neon Horizon who’s also rocking some goggles and what seems to be body armor as well. Let’s just say it’s a good thing Olympus seems to have plenty of color going on because this one might stick out like a sore thumb on maps like Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Because Respawn won’t start selling new items for her until the season gets going, this cosmetic is most likely a Battle Pass skin, maybe even the one players unlock in the final Tier.

Apex’s pre-game lobby has a fresh new look as well, as it seems to actually be outside in the streets of Olympus, with the brand new Season 7 map serving as a backdrop for player banners.

Along with these we also got a look at the new STARS system. Combined with match XP, the STARS will contribute to a repeatable weekly challenge that grants a full Battle Pass level with each completion. This XP is specific to Battle Pass, meaning it won’t impact Account Level progression.

While this definitely appears to be a legit leak of upcoming Season 7 content, in the grand scheme of things there’s still a lot of actual gameplay to see as we get ready to head into Olympus, so we wouldn’t really consider this that massive of a spoiler.

Exactly what will be included in the upcoming Battle Pass should be soon revealed as well, but at least we got a look at one of the skins that’ll likely be featured, and if it’s anything to go by, Season 7 might be a doozy.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends trick with Crypto’s drone makes it harder to destroy

Published: 31/Oct/2020 22:55 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 17:47

by Daniel Cleary
Crypto's drone marking a target in apex
Respawn Entertainment

Share

A clever movement trick has been found with Crypto’s Drone in Apex Legends, making it much harder for opponents to shoot and destroy the flying surveillance device. Here’s how you can try it for yourself.

Every character in Apex Legends has a unique set of abilities that can give them an advantage in gunfights they take in the battle royale, and Crypto’s skills are focused around his surveillance drone.

While Crypto is one of the least played characters out of the Apex Games cast, his drone can be useful to scout out any enemies and mark them for allies in-game.

Crypto at table in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
A movement trick has been found for Crypto’s drone.

Although his Drone EMP ultimate ability is quite effective, it can be tricky to pull off, as the drone can be shot out of the air before it gets close enough. However, Apex players have now found a trick with Crypto that could make his abilities much more useful than before.

As Crypto’s drone makes up a lot of his kit, seeing an enemy destroy it before getting the chance to use it can be incredibly frustrating, but this tactic makes it harder to target.

Apex player u/LiTozaVr shared the tip that could improve your flying skills and make it difficult to lock onto the drone, by decreasing the number of sharp turns you make, which slows the drone down, and allowing you to “ground surf.” Here’s how to try it:

Ground Surf (Advanced Drone Movement) from apexlegends

How to make Crypto’s drone harder to destroy

  1. Deploy your drone when playing as Crypto.
  2. Use the vertical descent button (CTRL, B, or Circle) until the drone reaches the ground.
  3. Keep the vertical descent button pressed when moving along the ground.
  4. While flying the drone, you can gain a bit of acceleration by changing the vertical position of the camera.
  5. To achieve the maximum speed of this acceleration, you need to hold the camera at about a 25-30 degree angle.
  6. By doing this, you should be able to build your speed up with each turn and the momentum will cancel out any sharp turns the drone will take.

So, there you have it. Once you follow these steps you should be able to learn the clever technique and improve your Crypto skills for future matches.

As this trick can be quite difficult to master, it might be worth practicing it in the Firing Range before trying it in a real match.