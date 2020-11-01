Apex Legends YouTuber leaks Season 7 lobby & Horizon skin on accident - Dexerto

An Italian Youtuber seems to have accidentally shared embargoed footage of the upcoming Apex Legends Season 7’s lobby, challenges, and even a brand new skin for the yet-to-be-released Horizon character.

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to kick off on November 4, and with everyone itching to get a look at all of the new content headed our way, some of it may have been unveiled a tad bit too early.

As is the case before pretty much every new season, some of the game’s more prominent content creators are given early access to try out and record the new content for their YouTube channels, which can’t be released before a specified date.

For S7, that date was Monday, November 2, but, on October 31, YouTuber Mox600 inadvertently uploaded a shot of Horizon with her new outfit skin standing in the revamped lobby, before he quickly made the video private.

First look at a new Horizon skin and part of the Season 7 lobby! (via @ApexsDataminer / Mox600)pic.twitter.com/nsMyNW2b4V — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 31, 2020

In the leaked video, we see a mohawked, neon Horizon who’s also rocking some goggles and what seems to be body armor as well. Let’s just say it’s a good thing Olympus seems to have plenty of color going on because this one might stick out like a sore thumb on maps like Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Because Respawn won’t start selling new items for her until the season gets going, this cosmetic is most likely a Battle Pass skin, maybe even the one players unlock in the final Tier.

Apex’s pre-game lobby has a fresh new look as well, as it seems to actually be outside in the streets of Olympus, with the brand new Season 7 map serving as a backdrop for player banners.

Also some challenges and the new Battle Pass stars system: Original video: https://t.co/bzIPb8C3v2 pic.twitter.com/TalIedlm57 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 31, 2020

Along with these we also got a look at the new STARS system. Combined with match XP, the STARS will contribute to a repeatable weekly challenge that grants a full Battle Pass level with each completion. This XP is specific to Battle Pass, meaning it won’t impact Account Level progression.

While this definitely appears to be a legit leak of upcoming Season 7 content, in the grand scheme of things there’s still a lot of actual gameplay to see as we get ready to head into Olympus, so we wouldn’t really consider this that massive of a spoiler.

Exactly what will be included in the upcoming Battle Pass should be soon revealed as well, but at least we got a look at one of the skins that’ll likely be featured, and if it’s anything to go by, Season 7 might be a doozy.