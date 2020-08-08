Apex Legends writer teases new Loba lore after Season 6 trailer concerns

Respawn Entertainment writer Tom Casiello gave Apex Legends fans a bit of relief after the Season 6 trailer made some wonder what happened to the Loba and Revenant storyline.

There’s been a ton of development as it concerns the High Society Thief and the Synthetic Nightmare’s story which has been explored since Revenant first came on to the scene. But the dreadful, gloomy feel of the tense storyline took a seat on the sidelines in the Season 6 trailer as Legends romped in explosions and gunfire.

Advertisement

While the preview was a breath of fresh air for people who wanted to get back to the fun aspects of the battle royale, it didn’t really have anything in regards to the heavy lore that the studio has been building up so far.

Even though the latest retailer confirmed new Legend Rampart, people were wondering if that meant the interweaving stories already established were going to take a break.

Advertisement

Addressing these concerns, Casiello’s responses to fans on Twitter reassured them that there definitely will be more Loba and Rev interplay, but it’ll be coming later.

“Oh, it’s not over yet. Not by a long shot,” he said in response to an appreciation post for the Loba story in the last season. “Just because they weren’t the centerpiece of the trailer, doesn’t mean they don’t have a role to play in Season 6.”

Read more: Unusual Apex Legends disconnect bug is completely ruining games

The Respawn writer even said that players will find out more about Wattson and her story too. But that will probably be a bit later since creating these meaningful stories, “with an ever growing cast, it isn’t easy.”

Advertisement

Oh, trust me. We’ll get back to trailers like that. After the last two seasons with the Revenant/Loba saga, we wanted to get back to hijinx and shenanigans. Good old fashioned shoot ‘em up fun. A nice break. But we have big angst-filled plans, so enjoy this while it lasts... 😈 https://t.co/Sso39RupuY — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) August 8, 2020

As for the early parts of the upcoming chapter, it’s going to be Apex Legends like the fans have known it to be for a long time.

Read more: Another new weapon spotted in Apex Legends artwork

“After the last two seasons with the Revenant/Loba saga, we wanted to get back to hijinx and shenanigans,” Casiello said of the style depicted in the Season 6 trailer. “Good old fashioned shoot ‘em up fun. A nice break. But we have big angst-filled plans, so enjoy this while it lasts…”

This is great news for all camps of the Apex Legends fanbase; not only is Respawn taking the game back to its fun roots, they’re also giving themselves more time to really flesh the next phases of the expansive lore revolving around Loba, Wattson, and more.