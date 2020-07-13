Apex Legends dev teases major Banglore storyline starting in Season 6

Former IMC soldier and Apex Legends heroine Anita “Bangalore” Williams will be “front and center” in one of the battle royale’s new upcoming Season 6 storylines, Respawn writer Tom Casiello has revealed this week.

There are plenty of battle royales on the gaming market these days, but none focus on their characters quite like Apex Legends. Respawn’s popular title has a two dozen-strong roster of colorful cast-members, from fast-talking trickster Mirage and science-obsessed killer Caustic, to dimension-hopping Wraith.

The new ‘Broken Ghost’ quest lines gave nearly all of the characters even more development this season too. These short player-vs-enemy missions came packaged with well-received cut-scenes that told the story of each Legend.

Not all Legends have shared the spotlight equally in Apex’s first five seasons, however. Some, like Wraith and Bloodhound, have already got cinematic trailers telling their backstories. Others, like new characters Loba and Revenant, have been key figures in the Broken Ghost storyline.

Well-trained soldier Bangalore has been one of the characters without much love from Respawn so far. Apart from her military background, players don’t know a whole lot about Anita Williams, despite her status as a lunch Legend.

All that is set to change in Season 6, Battle royale writer Tom Casiello revealed earlier this week. Bangalore will most definitely be “front and center” during the next major storyline in Apex Legends, the penman confirmed.

“Now do you think we’d put our girl [Bangalore] front and center, only to just drop her in Season 6? Oh, ye, of little faith…” Casiello said in response to a fan on Twitter. “That tough ‘not here to make friends’ facade is just starting to crack. She’s letting her guard down a little. That means her journey’s just getting started!”

Casiello was relatively quiet about where the storyline first setup in Broken Ghost might go next season, and fair enough. Respawn has only just started building the Apex plot ⁠— they wouldn’t want to spoil it all just yet.

They haven’t really been shy about teasing new plot developments though. Last season Apex game director Chad Grenier promised Titanfall 2 fans they were “in for a pleasant surprise” in the near future. Soon after, subtle teasers relating to franchise villain Ash popped up in the Broken Ghost rewards.

These teasers could well be related to Bangalore’s upcoming Season 6 story too. Before she was a Legend, Williams was part of the IMC ⁠— just like Ash and Apex founder Blisk did years before ⁠— so it makes sense they could be linked.

There’s also a chance we see a different version of Bangalore all together. Casiello teased there were “an infinite number of realities” in the Apex universe, meaning the devs can really take the story wherever they want it to go.

Before Bangalore takes center stage in the next part of the Apex Legends story, Respawn has two other plots they have to bring to boil. One is the conclusion of the Broken Ghost. That is due out in-game on Wednesday, July 15.

The other is the mystery of the Kings Canyon bunkers and what Crypto is doing in the Games in the first place. The hacker has already received a coded message from his long-lost sister ⁠— what’s next for Apex’s Surveillance Expert.