Apex Legends won't add more 'big' legends like Caustic & Gibraltar for one key reason - Dexerto

Apex Legends dev Daniel Z Klein has explained why Respawn Entertainment haven’t added another Gibraltar-like big sized legend to their battle royale.

One of the biggest things that sets Apex Legends apart from its battle royale rivals is the fact that you are able to choose a character with unique abilities rather than just dropping in, finding loot, and trying to survive.

As the seasons have gone on, some legends have gotten stronger than others thanks to regular buffs and nerfs, but there hasn’t been a big legend like Caustic or Gibraltar added since the start of the game.

Octane, Horizon, Crypto, Revenant, Wattson, and Rampart are all somewhat similar in stature. Some players might want bigger legends, but that’s unlikely to happen as we move forward into future seasons.

Daniel Z Klein, the lead game designer at Respawn Entertainment, fielded a number of questions about Season 8 on the Apex Legends subreddit when the topic of hitboxes came up.

Some players would rather every character have the same hitbox, and while that is probably preferable in terms of gameplay, Klein explained that it probably won’t be the case. “Listen. If we were developing Apex today, I’d be like “EVERYONE IS ON THE SAME SET OF HITBOXES, MAKE IT WORK”. Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. You may have noticed we haven’t shipped another legend on a large hitbox; there’s a reason for that,” he commented.

“Unless we find a way to shrink Gibby and Caustic visually in a way that’s not super derpy without having to redo all their skins and animations (and probably do the same for our tiny legends), I don’t see us realistically moving to the same hitboxes for everyone, as preferable as that would be.”

Obviously, some fans will likely still want to see bigger legends, as well as a one size fits all hitbox, but that’s just not going to be the case anytime soon.

A lack of additionally bigger legends will only help Caustic and Gibraltar stand out from the crowd, figuratively and literally, but it also probably means they’ll get some love when it comes to buffs in the future.