Apex Legends won't add more 'big' legends like Caustic & Gibraltar for one key reason - Dexerto

Apex Legends won’t add more ‘big’ legends like Caustic & Gibraltar for one key reason

Published: 26/Jan/2021 10:11

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends dev Daniel Z Klein has explained why Respawn Entertainment haven’t added another Gibraltar-like big sized legend to their battle royale. 

One of the biggest things that sets Apex Legends apart from its battle royale rivals is the fact that you are able to choose a character with unique abilities rather than just dropping in, finding loot, and trying to survive. 

As the seasons have gone on, some legends have gotten stronger than others thanks to regular buffs and nerfs, but there hasn’t been a big legend like Caustic or Gibraltar added since the start of the game. 

Octane, Horizon, Crypto, Revenant, Wattson, and Rampart are all somewhat similar in stature. Some players might want bigger legends, but that’s unlikely to happen as we move forward into future seasons. 

Gibraltar standing over enemy in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Larger legends, like Gibraltar, take less damage on account of them being easier to hit.

Daniel Z Klein, the lead game designer at Respawn Entertainment, fielded a number of questions about Season 8 on the Apex Legends subreddit when the topic of hitboxes came up.

Some players would rather every character have the same hitbox, and while that is probably preferable in terms of gameplay, Klein explained that it probably won’t be the case. “Listen. If we were developing Apex today, I’d be like “EVERYONE IS ON THE SAME SET OF HITBOXES, MAKE IT WORK”. Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. You may have noticed we haven’t shipped another legend on a large hitbox; there’s a reason for that,” he commented. 

“Unless we find a way to shrink Gibby and Caustic visually in a way that’s not super derpy without having to redo all their skins and animations (and probably do the same for our tiny legends), I don’t see us realistically moving to the same hitboxes for everyone, as preferable as that would be.”

Obviously, some fans will likely still want to see bigger legends, as well as a one size fits all hitbox, but that’s just not going to be the case anytime soon. 

A lack of additionally bigger legends will only help Caustic and Gibraltar stand out from the crowd, figuratively and literally, but it also probably means they’ll get some love when it comes to buffs in the future.

Apex Legends dev confirms Gibraltar gun shield changes coming

Published: 26/Jan/2021 0:30

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends devs at Respawn have confirmed that Gibraltar will be getting a change to his Gun Shield, which will hopefully fix the biggest problem players have with facing the legend at the moment: bleedthrough.

Gibraltar is basically the tank of Apex Legends, with a big Dome shield for his teammates and a smaller “Gun Shield” that appears when he aims down sights for himself.

Obviously, these make him tougher to take down in a fight, but the trade-off being he has one of the largest hitboxes in the game. A lot of players have complained quite a bit about one thing Gibby’s shield lacks – damage bleedthrough.

Now, Respawn has announced they’ll finally be adding the interaction in an update sometime after the start of Season 8. If you’re confused on what bleedthrough actually is, don’t worry, as we’ll explain it all right here.

What is Bleedthrough in Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment
Shields in Apex Legends use bleedthrough, but Gibraltar’s Gun Shield does not.

Bleedthrough refers to the transfer of damage to the target after a shield has been destroyed. Take any level of armor you can find in Apex, for example. Say you have 50 armor: If you take over 50 damage with one shot, that remaining damage doesn’t just go away. Instead, it transfers to your base health pool.

Gibraltar’s Gun Shield doesn’t work this way. Instead of transferring damage over, it does make it disappear. This means you can have just 1HP left on your shield, and negate the full damage of an incoming shot.

This might seem like a minor detail, but it definitely makes Gibraltar much tougher to take down during a gunfight and has been a significant annoyance to non-Gibby mains for a while. Thankfully, Respawn seems to have a plan to fix it.

While the updates won’t make it in time for the Season 8 update, Respawn dev JayBiebs did reveal two major changes coming for the legend in a post on the game’s subreddit.

“Bleedthrough and damage counting towards stats/evo to mitigate some of the shield economy difference in poking engagements against Gib,” they wrote. “We really wanted to get the gun shield change in for 8.0. But we discovered a bug in how damage is registered by the gun shield with single projectile vs. multi-projective weapons.”

Exactly when the update will happen remains to be seen, but from the comment, it seems devs are pretty far along with the updates – so it wouldn’t be a shock to see it arrive a week or two after Season 8 begins.