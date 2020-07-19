Apex Legends voice actor teases "juicy" Lifeline lore coming soon

Lifeline mains might soon have something to celebrate as both her voice actor and an Apex Legends writer have teased some “juicy” lore, possibly on the way in Season 6.

The biggest thing that set Apex Legends apart from its battle royale competitors is the use of unique, story-based characters. These 'Legends' have their own different abilities to suit various playstyles, but they’ve also got interesting backstories as well.

All of the Legends have had some of their past explained, but not all of them have been in great detail. The most detailed explanations have come in the form of events, cinematic trailers, and other clues from Respawn themselves.

Even though there have been hints at Bangalore being the star of the show when season six comes around, it appears as if Lifeline will getting some love as well.

Lifeline’s voice actor, Mela Lee, responded to a few fan questions on Twitter about her character before noting that one writer, Tom Casiello, has given her some insight into what’s coming next.

“Some very juicy Lifeline Lore is coming courtesy of @tommiecas,” she tweeted. “I literally cried when I got a sneak peek.”

The writer responded himself, noting that his previous teasers about Lifeline lore were not in vain and that Lee’s tears were “good tears” – adding fuel to the fire that something pretty big regarding the Combat Medic is in the works.

See, Lifeline fans? I'm not talking out my ass, I swear! 🤣 And I didn't mean to make Mela cry, I swear! They were good tears! https://t.co/yPfv742eyY — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) July 18, 2020

Now, some fans quickly pointed out that they’re hoping that the teasers lead to a lifeline-themed event, just like how Wraith, Octane, Crypto, and Bloodhound have had Town Takeover events in previous seasons.

Casiello was also the same writer who confirmed we'd be learning a lot more about Bangalore in Season 6, which led to speculation about an event for her as well. How exactly Lifeline and Bangalore will both get their time in the spotlight is unclear.

Now do you think we’d put our girl front and center, only to just drop her in Season Six? Oh, ye, of little faith...



That tough “not here to make friends” facade is just starting to crack. She’s letting her guard down a little, and that means her journey’s just getting started! https://t.co/ZYTxpN4pT5 — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) July 12, 2020

Neither the voice actor nor the writer offered anymore insight beyond their tweets, so it’s purely speculation from interested fans. Lifeline does, however, have an Heirloom set, so it would make sense for her to have an event as well, given that Wraith, Octane, and Bloodhound have all had the same treatment.