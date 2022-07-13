GamingApex Legends

Apex Legends July 13 update patch notes: Loba bracelet & Wraith hit-reg fix, more

. 11 minutes ago
Apex Legends Season 13
apex legends rose gold loba prime gaming skin steps on enemy
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn have released a July 13 update for Apex Legends which aims to finally fix Loba’s glitchy tactical ability while addressing the hit-reg issues with Wraith after using her abilities. Here’s the complete Apex patch notes.

There’s been ample rallying calls to get Loba’s tactical ability fixed, seeing as it’s caused a few headaches when trying to use it across the game. It got to the point where Loba players showed up to the ALGS Championship to ask the devs to fix it in person.

Respawn Entertainment have been seeing the pleas and have moved on a fix to the Legend, and players are hoping this will be the last they see of the issue.

The studio put out a hotfix update to reign in the problem along with a couple other key issues, like Wraith’s hit-reg bugs, that have been plaguing the game.

Wraith Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn are hoping the latest Apex Legends update fixed Wraith’s hit-reg issues.

Apex Legends update July 13 patch notes

  • Improve various issues with Xbox headsets and VOIP quality
  • Resolve Loba’s tactical failing without reason
  • Resolve issues with Wraith not receiving damage at certain points when using her abilities
  • Resolve loss of functionality when using a Replicatore
  • A variety of other fixes

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

skate 4 leaked build
Gaming

Skate 4 devs warn players against downloading leaked build

. 7 minutes ago
Austin McBroom open to Jake Paul fight after 2021 beef
Entertainment

Austin McBroom responds to possibility of Jake Paul fight after 2021 feud

. 18 minutes ago
Brokenatbest TikTok Live ban
Entertainment

Creator reveals hilarious pasta comment that got him banned from TikTok Live

. 22 minutes ago
Loading ...