Apex Legends July 13 update patch notes: Loba bracelet & Wraith hit-reg fix, more

Alan Bernal . 11 minutes ago

Respawn have released a July 13 update for Apex Legends which aims to finally fix Loba’s glitchy tactical ability while addressing the hit-reg issues with Wraith after using her abilities. Here’s the complete Apex patch notes.

There’s been ample rallying calls to get Loba’s tactical ability fixed, seeing as it’s caused a few headaches when trying to use it across the game. It got to the point where Loba players showed up to the ALGS Championship to ask the devs to fix it in person.

Respawn Entertainment have been seeing the pleas and have moved on a fix to the Legend, and players are hoping this will be the last they see of the issue.

The studio put out a hotfix update to reign in the problem along with a couple other key issues, like Wraith’s hit-reg bugs, that have been plaguing the game.

Respawn Entertainment Respawn are hoping the latest Apex Legends update fixed Wraith’s hit-reg issues.