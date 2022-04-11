Apex Legends update 1.94 patch notes: Wattson & Pathfinder fix, next-gen fixes, more

Apex Legends update 1.89 has arrived with a good number of changes aimed to improve gameplay on Storm Point as well as fixing a bug with Bangalore’s special story event.

Respawn Entertainment has delivered a handful of different improvements to Apex Legends in patch 1.94.

In the same vein as the April 4 update, this patch takes aim at the quality of life fixes on next-gen consoles as well as fixing problems with Wattson and Pathfinder abilities on Storm Point.

What changed in Apex Legends’ April 11 update?

The patch notes specifically note a fix for third-party controllers on Xbox Series X|S, as well as general improvements for the Control game mode and Bangalore’s story event.

After completing the Williams family special, players should no longer be getting locked into 70 FOV when loading back into other areas of the game.

On top of that, Pathfinder and Wattson mains should find Storm Point much easier to play now that both legends’ abilities are fully functional on the map again.

While not boasting any heavy-hitting changes to the game, this update follows in the footsteps of the April 4 update which also took care of some Legends having issues using their abilities as well.