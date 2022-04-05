Apex Legends update 1.93 patch notes: Wattson, Pathfinder, Rampart ability fixes

Apex Legends patch 1.93 is here and aims to fix several bugs that have appeared in the time since the Warriors collection event update, including breaking abilities on Storm Point.

Respawn has been tweaking legends since the start of Season 12, and in update 1.93 devs are finally taking care of issues that have been affecting Rampart, Wattson and Pathfinder in particular.

After the Warriors Collection event update, players using these legends noticed that it was sometimes impossible to place down their abilities anywhere on Storm Point, effectively making them useless.

Thankfully, devs at Respawn were quick on the case, and a fix for this should have been deployed in the 1.93 update.

Advertisement

Hang tight, fix is coming — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) March 30, 2022

Unfortunately, Respawn has not listed all the changes in this update, but we can deduce what may have been included thanks to their trello board.

Read More: Terrible Apex Legends hacker humiliated after bamboozling themselves

One other important fix was with Loba and Revenant’s Ultimates no longer blocking doors. Devs confirmed this change was unintentional, and so hopefully, they’ve followed through with their promise to fix it in update 1.93.

Based on fixes scheduled on the official Apex trello, here’s the predicted patch notes:

Apex 1.93 update patch notes

Fix for abilities not being placed on Storm Point

Fix for heirlooms or some weapons results in reaching the maximum velocity on a zipline slower than usual.

Fix for Loba and Rev Ultimate no longer blocking doors.

Fix for Twitch Drops disappearing from accounts.

Fix for players being able to close a Wraith and Ash portals by placing her Ultimate in the same spot the portal was placed.

We’ll update this article if Respawn releases full patch notes for the update, but so far, they haven’t done so, meaning players will need to test out if all these fixes made it in to the update.