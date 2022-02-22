Apex Legends update 1.89 patch notes: FPS issues, Prestige skin fix, Control leaver penalty

The Apex Legends 1.89 update is live and Respawn Entertainment are pushing a swarm of fixes for the recent FPS issues plaguing console players along with a fix for Bloodhound’s Prestige skin challenges.

Season 12 Defiance loaded the battle royale with a ton of new cosmetics and weapon changes. But some issues started slipping through the cracks of the game’s systems, leaving some people worse for wear.

That’s resulted in problematic frame rate issues that would hinder Apex console players. Then there was a bug that made it frustrating to complete the Bloodhound Prestige skin challenges.

Respawn are targeting fixes for both of these issues in the 1.89 patch update and you can check out the full notes below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends 1.89 update patch notes