Apex Legends update 1.70 patch notes: Valkyrie jetpack hover nerf - Dexerto

A new Apex Legends update today, 1.70, has introduced a tweak to Valkyrie’s jetpack passive, the first nerf to the new Legend, albeit a minor one.

Most players would agree that Valkyrie has come out the gates well-balanced in Season 9, but Respawn identified one problem with her kit that they didn’t consider before.

In high-level competitive matches, Valk players ‘hovering’ for longer by holding down her tactical at the same time, which would consume fuel at only 10% of the normal rate.

Respawn didn’t want this to be abused at the ongoing ALGS Championship, and so are removing this tactical hover completely in patch 1.70.

Advertisement

Live balance designer John Larson explained: “Valk’s “tac hover” was designed to consume fuel at 10% of the normal rate. With ALGS ramping up, we figured we should remove this exception (we found Valks would often take coffee breaks above the final fight in scrims).”

Rather than nerfing the ability to simply consume slightly more fuel, Respawn has just removed it entirely, meaning holding Valkyrie’s tactical will not reduce how much fuel is used at all.

Apex Legends 1.70 update patch notes