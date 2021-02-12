Apex Legends Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns for all Legends - Dexerto

Picking up a new Legend for the first time in Apex Legends? It’s handy to know what their abilities do, and how you can use them. If you’re looking to get your timings down pat, we’ve got you covered with all Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns in Apex.
One of the biggest learning curves of picking up a new character in Apex Legends is ability usage. While some Legends feel similar to one another, you might find yourself stranded if you expect a shorter cooldown than normal on your abilities.
Don’t fear though. If you want to get a basic grasp of how each Legends’ kit works, we’ve got a breakdown of all their cooldown timers below, so you can launch into the Outlands with the right mindset.
Apex Legends Tactical ability cooldowns
Legends’ Tactical abilities are just their regular, normal abilities. They all charge faster than each Legends’ ultimate, and some of them, like Bangalore’s, can store multiple charges. Tactical abilities can also recharge 20% faster with a gold Helmet.
Here’s everything you need to know about each Legends’ Tactical ability cooldowns:
|Legend
|Ability
|Cooldown
|Bangalore
|Smoke Launcher
|33s (holds 2 charges)
|Bloodhound
|Eye of the Allfather
|25s
|Caustic
|Nox Gas Trap
|25s (holds 3 charges)
|Crypto
|Surveillance Drone
|40s (once destroyed)
|Fuse
|Knuckle Cluster
|25s
|Gibraltar
|Dome of Protection
|30s
|Horizon
|Gravity Lift
|15s
|Lifeline
|D.O.C. Heal Drone
|45s
|Loba
|Burglar’s Best Friend
|29s
|Mirage
|Psyche Out
|15s
|Octane
|Stim
|2s
|Pathfinder
|Grappling Hook
|10-30s
|Rampart
|Amped Cover
|20s (holds 3 charges)
|Revenant
|Silence
|25s
|Wattson
|Perimeter Security
|30s (holds 4 charges)
|Wraith
|Into the Void
|25s
Apex Legends Ultimate ability cooldowns
In Apex Legends, ultimates can make or break teamfights. Making sure you have them ready in between fights is a must — so if you find an Ultimate Accelerant (instant 20% ult charge) or a gold Helmet (20% faster recharge), be sure to put them to use!
Here’s everything you need to know about each Legends’ Ultimate ability cooldowns:
|Legend
|Ability
|Cooldown
|Bangalore
|Rolling Thunder
|180s
|Bloodhound
|Beast of the Hunt
|180s
|Caustic
|Nox Gas Grenade
|120s
|Crypto
|Drone EMP
|180s
|Fuse
|The Motherlode
|120s
|Gibraltar
|Defensive Bombardment
|270s
|Horizon
|Black Hole
|120s
|Lifeline
|Care Package
|360s
|Loba
|Black Market Boutique
|90s
|Mirage
|Life of the Party
|60s
|Octane
|Launch Pad
|60s
|Pathfinder
|Zipline Gun
|120s
|Rampart
|Emplaced Minigun “Sheila”
|120s
|Revenant
|Death Totem
|180s
|Wattson
|Interception Pylon
|180s
|Wraith
|Dimension Rift
|210s