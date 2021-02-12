 Apex Legends Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns for all Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns for all Legends

Published: 12/Feb/2021 7:55

by Andrew Amos
Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn

Picking up a new Legend for the first time in Apex Legends? It’s handy to know what their abilities do, and how you can use them. If you’re looking to get your timings down pat, we’ve got you covered with all Ultimate and Tactical ability cooldowns in Apex.

One of the biggest learning curves of picking up a new character in Apex Legends is ability usage. While some Legends feel similar to one another, you might find yourself stranded if you expect a shorter cooldown than normal on your abilities.

Don’t fear though. If you want to get a basic grasp of how each Legends’ kit works, we’ve got a breakdown of all their cooldown timers below, so you can launch into the Outlands with the right mindset.

Pathfinder from Apex Legends with thumbs up
Respawn
Looking for Apex Legends ability cooldowns? We’ve got you covered.

Apex Legends Tactical ability cooldowns

Legends’ Tactical abilities ⁠are just their regular, normal abilities. They all charge faster than each Legends’ ultimate, and some of them, like Bangalore’s, can store multiple charges. Tactical abilities can also recharge 20% faster with a gold Helmet.

Here’s everything you need to know about each Legends’ Tactical ability cooldowns:

Legend Ability Cooldown
Bangalore Smoke Launcher 33s (holds 2 charges)
Bloodhound Eye of the Allfather 25s
Caustic Nox Gas Trap 25s (holds 3 charges)
Crypto Surveillance Drone 40s (once destroyed)
Fuse Knuckle Cluster 25s
Gibraltar Dome of Protection 30s
Horizon Gravity Lift 15s
Lifeline D.O.C. Heal Drone 45s
Loba Burglar’s Best Friend 29s
Mirage Psyche Out 15s
Octane Stim 2s
Pathfinder Grappling Hook 10-30s
Rampart Amped Cover 20s (holds 3 charges)
Revenant Silence 25s
Wattson Perimeter Security 30s (holds 4 charges)
Wraith Into the Void 25s

Apex Legends Ultimate ability cooldowns

In Apex Legends, ultimates can make or break teamfights. Making sure you have them ready in between fights is a must ⁠— so if you find an Ultimate Accelerant (instant 20% ult charge) or a gold Helmet (20% faster recharge), be sure to put them to use!

Here’s everything you need to know about each Legends’ Ultimate ability cooldowns:

Legend Ability Cooldown
Bangalore Rolling Thunder 180s
Bloodhound Beast of the Hunt 180s
Caustic Nox Gas Grenade 120s
Crypto Drone EMP 180s
Fuse The Motherlode 120s
Gibraltar Defensive Bombardment 270s
Horizon Black Hole 120s
Lifeline Care Package 360s
Loba Black Market Boutique 90s
Mirage Life of the Party 60s
Octane Launch Pad 60s
Pathfinder Zipline Gun 120s
Rampart Emplaced Minigun “Sheila” 120s
Revenant Death Totem 180s
Wattson Interception Pylon 180s
Wraith Dimension Rift 210s

When is Apex Legends mobile coming out? Release date, developer, iOS, Android

Published: 12/Feb/2021 1:30 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:35

by Matt Porter

Share

Mobile gamers will soon be able to experience Apex Legends on their smartphones after EA announced their plans for the launch of the popular battle royale title on handheld devices.

As modern-day smartphones continue to improve, mobile gaming is becoming more viable and many of the top developers have been focused on creating versions of their game for those on portable devices.

Some games have made the leap to mobile early, with the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Call of Duty franchise seeing massive success. Now, Apex Legends is next in store for the same treatment.

Respawn EntertainmentApex Legends fans will be able to take the game with them according to new reports from EA.

Who is developing Apex Legends Mobile?

EA first hinted at some of their plans for the popular battle royale game’s shift to mobile platforms during a company conference call in 2019.

Since then, plans have been put into motion as Tencent has come allegedly onboard as the developer, according to reports from IGN India. Having ported Call of Duty to handheld devices, the Chinese company already has a wealth of experience in the field.

Moreover, Respawn Entertainment is supposedly keeping a close eye on production in a supervisory role.

According to the company, almost 30% of Apex Legends players were entirely new to EA and their games, so releasing the game on more platforms should open them up to an even larger audience who may be interested in some of their other titles.

Apex Legends mobile release date

Apex Legends gameplay
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is arriving on mobile sooner than you might have expected.

In October 2019, EA revealed that a mobile version of Apex Legends was targeted for a release in the 2022 fiscal yearwhich begins in October 2021.This release window has since been adjusted, however.

The mobile port of Apex Legends is now set to release in the third quarter of 2021. This lines up the mobile release anywhere from the beginning of July to the end of September.

It’s a pushback from the original dates of an early 2021 “soft launch,” but at least there’s a release window in sight.

Will Apex Legends be on iPhone and Android?

Although there is no official announcement on the exact mobile release date just yet, it has been confirmed that Apex Legends will be playable on iPhones and Android devices.

“Mobile, in particular, is a category that spans across all of that,” the EA CEO highlighted when discussing plans for the platform. Months later and we now have a clear picture of what devices will be compatible.

Apex Legends gameplay
Respawn Entertainment
Both Android and iOS users will be able to get their hands on Apex Legends soon enough.

You’ll need an A11 Bionic chip in your Apple device to run Apex Legends mobile. This means an iPhone 8 or anything above will be able to play the title just fine. Meanwhile, Android users will need a Snapdragon 625 processor or better.

As Apex Legends is a technical game with a number of huge maps, it’d be a tall order for old mobile devices to run such a demanding game.

Given we’re still months out from the release, these plans could always change as development continues. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest information as Apex Legends Mobile draws near.