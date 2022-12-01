Apex Legends “UI images ran out of room” error: is there a fix?

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends players have been left stumped by an in-game error message reading “UI images ran out of room”, which crashes players’ games and appears to be becoming more common.

Bugs and glitches have always existed in video games, and Apex Legends is no different. Despite approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, Respawn have never quite managed to make it the glitch-free utopia every player wants.

From issues surrounding crafting to obnoxious Steam crashes, there always seems to be something for players to navigate.

A relatively new bug, though, may just take the cake in terms of frustrating problems the fanbase have encountered.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends “UI ran out of room” error

The specific bug in question relates to a “UI ran out of room” error. The message displays after games have crashed and happens on a seemingly random basis, with no cause known at the time of writing.

It also seems to exclusively affect players on PC, with Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile players noticeably absent from the pool of players reporting the issue.

The bug itself does not appear prior to crashing players’ games, only displaying once the match has been ruined and players have been returned to their PC desktop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is there a fix for Apex Legends “UI ran out of room” error?

Unfortunately, no fix is forthcoming at the time of writing, nor is a definite cause clear.

Article continues after ad

The nature of the message has led some to speculate that it affects users who do not have enough resources to spare on their PC, specifically regarding CPU, GPU, and RAM.

However, an EA respondent in October 2022 also said they were not sure of a fix and that the bug was largely unfamiliar to them.

Unfortunately, the issue only seems to be growing more common in Season 15, with more and more players reporting encountering the crash on PC.

At the time of writing, Respawn have not responded to the specific problem and its growing prevalence but we can expect an investigation and ultimate fix moving forwards, even if that takes some time.

Article continues after ad

For now, players should try and make sure their PC is running as smoothly as possible, with plenty of storage space available. We will be sure to update this article if and when a fix becomes clearer.