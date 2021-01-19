 Apex Legends Trident concept would give special ability to legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Trident concept would give special ability to legends

Published: 19/Jan/2021 11:27

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends trident fight
Respawn Entertainment

A new Trident concept would grant special abilities to all characters in Apex Legends while driving them, and it looks like a great way to shake up the game and how Tridents can be used, too.

Tridents were introduced in Season 7, offering players faster mobility across the latest map, Olympus, similar to the existence of vehicles that are commonplace in other battle royale titles.

One of the main problems with the Trident, though, is that it can leave you fairly exposed when driving them around, especially if you’ve got your whole trio on one.

For that reason, one player came up with a genius concept that would allow each Legend to make use of their abilities while driving one — and it would definitely offer something new and exciting to Olympus.

Apex Legends trident olympus
Respawn Entertainment
The Trident makes traversing Olympus much easier.

Designed by Aason37, every Legend would benefit from these Trident ability ideas.

While some abilities seem more helpful than others, and Aason themselves say that some of them “may be a little too much,” it’s definitely worth looking at and seeing what could be possible.

These are the abilities Aason has come up with:

  • Crypto:
    • Crypto can activate an automatic tracking drone, following the Trident, scanning the enemies on the go.
    • Crypto can remotely pilot the Trident with his drone inside, within a 200m radius. Perfect for tricking enemies.
  • Mirage:
    • While in the Trident, Mirage can activate a decoy using his tactical, mimicking the Trident.
  • Wraith:
    • Tridents can now go through Wraith’s portals
  • Loba:
    • Loba can put her Black Market on the Trident. Perfect if the first location was disappointing, or to keep stacking ammo on the go, or to quickly steal stuff in a risky area.
  • Wattson:
    • Wattson can put her fences on the Trident. It can be used to “melee attack” enemies.
  • Pathfinder:
    • While in the Trident, Pathfinder can use his grapple to take a sharp cut or to gain some height.
  • Revenant:
    • Revenant can now place his Death Totem on Tridents.
  • Octane:
    • Passive: Octane drives the Trident 20% faster.

A nice Trident update idea from r/apexlegends

Now, while it might not be likely that Respawn take all of these ideas on, it can definitely give them something to think about.

Some of these sound especially fun, too. Juking enemies as Pathfinder in a Trident, making quick getaways through a Wraith portal and getting around even quicker as Octane definitely all sound like something that would be fun to at least try out.

Whether this is something the Apex devs would consider doing remains to be seen, but you never know.

If you’re looking for more information on the upcoming Apex Legends Season 8 update as well, check out our full breakdown of what’s coming up in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale.

Apex Legends

Who is Fuse in Apex Legends? Season 8 Legend abilities, release date, origin story

Published: 18/Jan/2021 20:55 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 21:13

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Fuse has finally been confirmed as the new Legend that will be added in Season 8 of Apex Legends, and while his abilities have not been revealed yet, there are quite a few leaks and teasers that give a good idea as to what they are.

Apex Legends Season 8 – called Mayhem – is expected to drop around the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch, on February 2, 2021, and along with the flurry of new content and changes comes a brand new Legend, Fuse.

Fuse will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new character, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their leaked abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the next character in line to be added.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

Fuse in Apex Legends Season 8.
Respawn Entertainment
Meet Fuse, the new Legend for Apex Legends Season 8!

After weeks of speculation, Respawn finally announced on January 18 that Fuse would indeed be the new Legend added for Season 8: Mayhem. They describe the character as one that “doesn’t lack confidence, but often lacks a plan. He’s a blow-up first ask-questions-later kinda guy.”

Fuse’s origin story is quite an explosive one; he’s from a planet called Salvo and made a name for himself winning pit fights and other similar fighting competitions. Eventually, it gets revealed that he’s been chosen to compete in the Apex Games, a decision that his longtime (and jealous) friend doesn’t appreciate.

In the S8 ‘Stories from the Outlands’ video, Fuse and his friend get into a skirmish until she tosses a grenade between them, with the subsequent explosion costing the explosives expert his arm, which is why he sports a robotic one in the Apex Games.

What are Fuse’s abilities? Leaks & teasers

As mentioned above, Respawn did not reveal Fuse’s ability kit when announcing him as the S8 Legend, so we’ll have to wait until the devs decide to roll out those details. Until then, there’s enough info out there, in leaks and teasers, for us to piece the puzzle together a bit.

From the character’s name and marketing, it’s clear that his abilities feature explosives and explosions, which makes sense considering that in-game teasers already suggest as much. Here’s a look at the teaser for his Ultimate.

This ability was part of a leak that surfaced in early 2021 containing the Legend’s other powers. The Ult is apparently going to be named Firebomb (fitting, considering the teaser above) while his Tactical is called Projectile Grenade, likely involving that golden grenade he’s shown with throughout the trailer.

  • Tactical: Projectile Grenade
  • Ultimate: Firebomb

Sound files for the abilities were also found and leaked by Biast12.

What’s perhaps most interesting is that these abilities seem to line up with a Legend concept that was first posted back in May 2019 on Reddit – with the name of the concept also called ‘Fuse’.

This concept by a fan was also called an ‘explosives expert’, so it seems possible that Respawn could have taken inspiration from this character idea. This is what the concept looked like (note this is a fan-made concept – not the official Fuse Legend).

Fuse concept in Apex Legends
Reddit: u/designty
This fan-made concept for a Legend called Fuse was very popular back in 2019.

It won’t be long until Respawn reveal the official names and details for all three of Fuse’s abilities, but these leaks and teasers give us a pretty clear idea of the type of character he will be in the Apex Games.

For more information about next season, including the new weapon and Kings Canyon map changes, make sure to check out our Season 8 Mayhem info page.