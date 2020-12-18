Apex Legends trick shows players aren’t always safe behind cover

An Apex Legends trick has revealed why players can often die behind cover and it looks like Respawn designed it to work that way.

After an intense gunfight in Apex Legends, it can often be difficult to identify how you died to an opponent. It’s not uncommon to see Apex players complaining about how they shouldn’t have died, particularly when they were behind cover.

In most FPS’s, areas of cover completely shelter a player and force an enemy to push to guarantee the kill. However, Respawn has taken a slightly different approach, giving enemy players the chance to shoot through cover if their aim is incredibly accurate.

Apex trick demonstrates why players die behind cover

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed Respawn’s choice to allow players to shoot through certain cover objects if they’re accurate enough.

The video displays a player with a sniper taking down an enemy Lifeline while they’re behind a set of boxes on the Olympus map. At a glance, the bullet seemingly penetrates the boxes and leads to the kill. However, when you look closely, you’ll realize Respawn have added small gaps in the boxes to reward players who have perfect aim.

Read More: Apex Legends bug lets Pathfinder fly like a boomerang

This is a trick that you’ll want to remember when attempting to kill an opponent behind cover. Of course, not every cover object in Apex has a gap to shoot through, but it could be the difference-maker in one of your future gunfights.

In a game where restoring your health and shields basically resets a fight, it makes sense players should have the opportunity to finish off enemies behind cover.

It’s detailed map design choices like these that give players the opportunity to shine and land incredible shots. Fingers crossed Respawn continues to add features like this in the future.