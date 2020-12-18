Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends trick shows players aren’t always safe behind cover

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:32

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends trick has revealed why players can often die behind cover and it looks like Respawn designed it to work that way.

After an intense gunfight in Apex Legends, it can often be difficult to identify how you died to an opponent. It’s not uncommon to see Apex players complaining about how they shouldn’t have died, particularly when they were behind cover.

In most FPS’s, areas of cover completely shelter a player and force an enemy to push to guarantee the kill. However, Respawn has taken a slightly different approach, giving enemy players the chance to shoot through cover if their aim is incredibly accurate.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ Season 7 update went live on November 4.

Apex trick demonstrates why players die behind cover

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed Respawn’s choice to allow players to shoot through certain cover objects if they’re accurate enough.

The video displays a player with a sniper taking down an enemy Lifeline while they’re behind a set of boxes on the Olympus map. At a glance, the bullet seemingly penetrates the boxes and leads to the kill. However, when you look closely, you’ll realize Respawn have added small gaps in the boxes to reward players who have perfect aim.

This is a trick that you’ll want to remember when attempting to kill an opponent behind cover. Of course, not every cover object in Apex has a gap to shoot through, but it could be the difference-maker in one of your future gunfights.

If anyone needs to know – you CAN shoot through those boxes from r/apexlegends

In a game where restoring your health and shields basically resets a fight, it makes sense players should have the opportunity to finish off enemies behind cover.

It’s detailed map design choices like these that give players the opportunity to shine and land incredible shots. Fingers crossed Respawn continues to add features like this in the future.

Apex Legends

Hilarious Apex Legends bug lets Pathfinder fly like a boomerang

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:02

by David Purcell
Apex Legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends players have seen some crazy bugs and tricks since the game’s February 2019 release, but this one takes the cake. Pathfinder can now break the Olympus height limit. 

Flying glitches have been something of a trend since Season 7 began, with a previous exploit allowing Crypto’s drone and Rampart’s minigun to come together to make an insane floating turret.

That was quickly patched, but it remains to be seen if the latest flying stunt will be. 

Those who main Pathfinder regularly will know Marvin automaton is always allowed to fly around on its zipline, moving from place to place in speedy fashion. Though, with the right tools in your team, you can take those movement capabilities to a whole new level. 

Apex Legends alternative Pathfinder skin Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder can do things the character never could, in Season 7.

Pathfinder flying bug in Apex Legends

If you’re looking to reach heights you never have in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, this is a clip for you. 

As seen on the Apex Legends subreddit, posted by user Cloaked_Catastrophe, with just a few simple steps you can have Pathfinder floating around like a boomerang. All you need is his Grapple Hook, an Octane Jump Pad, and a gas canister from Caustic. 

By sticking to the canister with the hook and diving upwards with the pad, Pathfinder will soon disappear into the sky!

What’s a Height Limit? from apexlegends

Not only was this post given a big thumbs up by over 300 players, but one of those was Apex dev MRVN.

They said: “Somewhere in the universe, an environment artist just cried out in pain.”

Whether or not this will be addressed in a future patch remains to be seen. Many more annoying bugs than this one have stood the test of time in the battle royale, but there’s no way we can safely say Pathfinder will be spinning in the air until Season 8. It’s not yet been added to the Apex Legends tracker on Trello – that, we know.