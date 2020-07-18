Apex Legends trick gives Wattson an electrifying surprise attack

Wattson is a top-pick for Apex Legends comps looking to hold down buildings against aggressive players, but she also has a sly trick with her Perimeter Security nodes that can make for a potent trap.

Typically, her electric fences are used to ward people away from approaching a chokehold or pushing on a doorway. Not only would opponents be hit for 10 HP per tick, they would have a ‘slow’ applied as well.

This makes the enemy easy fodder for Wattson or her teammate to catch up with them and deal the killing blow, so it's wise to find ways to destroy the nodes or just turn away.

But if an ally crosses the electrified perimeter, then the lightning momentarily collapses. Though initially it looks like a set back of the ability, the interaction can open the door to some inventive trick plays that distorts the opponents’ sense of security.

User ‘Hyper_Void’ showed how the strat can persuade enemies into believing that a doorway is safe to burst into. It’s at these times when the deactivated nodes and Wattson can become a ‘human claymore,’ as one player put it.

That’s because when it sounds like the enemy team might be pushing up, she simply moves away from the node to reactivate it just as an aggressor positions themselves on it.

This can be especially effective where the nodes are set up to cover a door that opponents can look through. If a teammate exposes themself to the other squad, it can be a great bait since it doesn’t look like there’s anything in their way.

Wattson is great at disrupting the other players’ plans for attack and this can be especially true with this trick.

It’s a small adaptation to be sure, but this tactic lets people use her stationary Perimeter Security fences in an offensive manner – not something her ability kit really gives room for people to do.

People have already been using this in their games, and it’s a great tool that Wattson players should be mindful during their matches in Apex Legends.