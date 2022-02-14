Apex Legends trick can level up EVO shields using MRVNs in Season 12

Apex Legends players have discovered that you can level up your EVO shields by shooting and meleeing MRVNs in Season 12.

Apex Legends Defiance arrived on February 8 and alongside it came the Rebel Warlord Mad Maggie, the 9v9 Control LTM, and of course, the revamped Olympus map.

However, due to all of these major additions, a lot of the smaller changes got overlooked by the community, even though some of them are extremely useful to know.

One of which involves the MRVNs scattered across the Olympus map. While the majority of players know these helpful robots provide loot when you interact with them, in Season 12 they now offer EVO shield damage when you shoot or melee them.

Olympus MRVNs now offer EVO shield damage in Season 12

Before Season 11, EVO shield damage was limited to enemy Legends, then Respawn added wildlife on Storm Point and decided to give players a small amount for killing creatures.

This meant that if you were a small amount of damage off upgrading, you wouldn’t have to waste crafting materials or wait for another encounter with a set of opponents.

Now, in Season 12, the devs have added a small amount of EVO shield damage when players melee or shoot MRVNs.

As showcased by YouTuber RossBobSquirrel, they provide 40 to 50 damage in total, making them perfect if you’re only on the verge of leveling up your shield.

As this change wasn’t noted in the Defiance patch notes, it’s hard to know whether it was deliberate or accidental, but it’s possible they’re just following the trend set with the Prowlers, Spiders, and Flyers on Storm Point.

Either way, it’s a useful trick to know in the middle of a match, as it could get you the upgraded armor needed to pick up a victory.