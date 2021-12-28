Apex Legends TikTok shows how many enemies Wattson can counter

Wattson is one of Apex Legends’ most shutdown characters, and one TikToker shows just how far her ultimate can go in countering enemies.

Apex Legends continues to stand as one of the premier battle royale games in the genre, alongside Warzone and Fortnite.

Much of the reason for this is the game’s unique Legends, each outfitted with their own abilities and ultimate to produce new and fresh games each time you load in.

Wattson is one of these characters, and as a TikTok user shows us, there’s just about nothing the defensive Legend can’t counter with her Interception Pylon.

Wattson’s ultimate can counter just about anything

Wattson’s ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, is a defensive ultimate specifically meant to counter incoming ordinances and repair characters’ shields who are standing near it.

But is there a limit to how much the powerful pylon can shut down? One TikTok user put it to the test.

User hisandherslive posted a video showing what it would look like if 20 Gibraltors, 20 Fuses, and 20 Banglores all fired their ultimates into an active Wattson ult.

The proceeding explosion-filled firework show was wild, filling up the sky with smoke streams and doing massive amounts of damage. But, what happened to Wattson?

Wattson’s ultimate proved to do just as its intended, as the video shows the pylon eliminating every last threat that entered the zone in a flurry of electrical currents.

It’s equally as impressive from Wattson’s point of view, seen towards the end of the video, where she’s simply able to stare up at the hellfire totally unscathed.

This all goes to show just how powerful a Wattson can be when trying to finish out a round or when caught in a building with surrounding enemies.

While you’re never going to be faced with 60 ultimates crashing down at once, at least there’s some peace of mind that her pylon can’t fail when undamaged!