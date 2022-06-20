Apex Legends theory claims you can reset “sweaty” matchmaking & SBMM

Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant has a theory on how to reset your matchmaking and get placed into less “sweaty” lobbies.

Over the last few seasons, a frequent complaint from the Apex Legends community has been the state of matchmaking and the skill disparity between competitors in matches.

This problem has only been amplified by the Season 13 Ranked Reloaded rework, which has led to low-level players being matched up against Diamonds, Masters, and Predators, making it almost impossible for them to win.

Although there’s hope that Respawn will address this issue in the Season 14 update arriving in August, it’s difficult to know what to do in the meantime if you’re being placed into countless high-level lobbies.

Well, The Gaming Merchant has a theory on how to temporarily reset your SBMM and while it hasn’t been confirmed by the devs, it’s definitely worth a try.

How to reset your SBMM & matchmaking in Apex Legends

Realizing how “sweaty” and unbalanced the matchmaking has been in Season 13, The Gaming Merchant decided to conduct some research on SBMM to figure out how it works.

They found the matchmaking system seems to evaluate your skill on a match-by-match basis and place you in lobbies of varying skill levels in an attempt to give you a “challenge”.

Unfortunately, over long play sessions, The Gaming Merchant believes the system continues to place you into harder matches until every competitor in your lobby is significantly above your skill level.

As a result, they’ve recommended that if you’re facing an endless streak of difficult games, it’s worth quitting Apex and coming back later. Based on their experience, this seems to perform some kind of a soft reset, however, it’s certainly not a long-term solution to the issue.

It’s worth noting that The Gaming Merchant has made it very clear that this has not been confirmed by the devs, so don’t expect it to work every time.

There’s always a possibility it’s just a coincidence and there’s no way to reset matchmaking in Apex, but it’s certainly worth a try if you’re desperate.

Let’s hope the devs can implement a fix in the upcoming Season 14 update, as it’s a problems that seems to be getting worse and worse.