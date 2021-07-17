Apex Legends adds first in-game teasers for Season 10 legend release

Respawn are getting ready for their next character release in Apex Legends, evidenced by the latest in-game teasers to appear for someone we’ve known as the ‘Seer.’

There’s been ample speculation of who the next character in Apex will be, and it seems as if we’re getting closer to finding out as Season 9 winds down.

But the team at Respawn love to throw in teasers and easter eggs to build up anticipation or speculation, with this time being no different. Previously leaks gave us a clue on when to find these sort of in-game clues and they’re starting to pop up in the Arena.

Apex Legends Season 10 teasers

First Season 10 Legend teaser

On July 17, a new in-game teaser popped up on Olympus that possibly gave us a look at one of the abilities for the upcoming Legend.

Thanks to previous video teasers from Respawn’s ‘The Moth and the Flame,’ we got a background of what themes the next character is based on.

Read more: Apex Legends dev gives update on private matches for everyone

As such, people are finding an interactable object near Gardens. Once you interact with it, it activates and hovers mid-air before diffusing into smaller ‘bespoke micro-drones’ that creates a constellation of a moth.

First teaser for the Season 10 Legend is live in-game now 👁 “Rumors say this combatant’s mother was a moon and his father, a moth.” (via @shrugtal)pic.twitter.com/63tPsAgPM7 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 17, 2021

Furthermore, the banners in the background can also be seen changing to reflect what is believed to be the icons for the next legend’s abilities.

Next Apex Legends character teasers

While we have to be patient to see the next Apex teasers, we have a good idea of when to start hunting for them.

A previous schedule of leaks for the upcoming teasers has one coming on July 18, and it might not be that much further before we get a full reveal.

There should be a few more teasers for the game in the upcoming weeks, as we ramp up to Season 10 and the next character to land in the Apex Legends roster.