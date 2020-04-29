Apex Legends teaser reveals potential first look Loba's Season 5 storyline

Apex Legends fans have been given a first look at Season 5's new storyline, thanks to a mysterious post from Respawn, and it looks like players are finally going to see the next chapter Loba’s quest for revenge.

Last season, Apex players met deadly robo-assassin Revenant for the very first time. In his debut, he murdered potential new character Forge, before leaving a bloody first impression on fans in his bloodsoaked Season 4 reveal trailer.

Revenant discovered his true identity, and took revenge on the men that had created him. His vengeance, however, left a survivor ⁠— a little girl. According to a host of theories, this girl has grown up to become Loba, Season 5’s new legend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muOzfmx3ooQ

Fans already know a lot about Loba, from her abilities, finishers, and even when she’ll finally appear in-game. In fact, most of what we know about Loba is related to her gameplay. What wasn’t as clear, however, was her backstory.

Now it looks like Respawn is finally lifting the lid on what the Technological Tracker has been up to ahead of Apex Games debut: hunting down the man ⁠— or murder-robot if you prefer ⁠— that killed her father when she was a little girl.

Loba searches for clues on how to kill Revenant

The teaser, posted on the official @PlayApex account on April 28, has two elements. The first is text set out like folders. It suggests the information in the attached image was stolen from a Hammond Robotics “Project 617” email chain.

The actual email we’ve seen before. It tells the story of two high-ranking Hammond officials terrified by the fact Revenant has gone rogue. What Apex players haven’t seen before are the post-it notes stuck to the computer terminal.

📁 PROJECT 617

> 📁 DOCUMENTS

> 📁 EMAILS

>> 📄 HAMMOND_SYND pic.twitter.com/Nn0RHEhYP8 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 28, 2020

There are three notes, each which appear to be thoughts scribble onto paper. One can only assume these are Loba’s hasty messages for herself. The left-most note draws attention to Revenant’s source code ⁠— a potential way to kill him.

The second and third notes seem to back up this idea. Messages like “Security?” and “Can’t be stopped?” speak volumes about the writer ⁠— again, we can only assume this is Loba hot on Rev’s tail ⁠— wanting to shut the simulacrum down.

Could Loba be introduced in a battle with Revenant?

There’s been no confirmation Loba will be the legend arriving in Season 5, but at this point, it would be a pretty big shock. We’ve already seen basically everything there is to know about a character in the code. She should be on her way.

This teaser suggests Loba, if she really is the young girl from the Assimilation trailer, is close to catching her father’s killer. In fact, she likely already knows he’s in the Apex Games, and is just making sure she can kill him when she arrives.

For now, though, Apex fans will have to sit tight. Season 5’s arrival, originally slated for May 5, has now been bumped back to May 12. Planned teasers have been similarly delayed, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the next story clue.