Apex Legends teams stop to play Cargo Bot volleyball and it's hilarious - Dexerto

Apex Legends

Apex Legends teams stop to play Cargo Bot volleyball and it’s hilarious

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:19

by Connor Bennett
Apex pathfinder character flying and a cargo bot
Respawn/EA

A couple of Apex Legends players have gone viral after they decided to stop their match to play a quick game of Volleyball on World’s Edge using Octane’s Jump Pad and the Cargo Bots. 

Given that the Apex Legends maps are pretty vast, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale have got quite the playground to mess around in.

Yes, the name of the game is to be the last team standing, but you can also have some fun. That stretches all the way back to when the game launched, as players would reach the final circle and decide to finish things with a melee fight instead of using weapons and shields.

As time has gone on, we’ve seen other creative players come up with funny ideas too – some playing basketball with their abilities, and others deciding to try and play golf with the Tridents on Olympus. But now there’s a new one – Volleyball. 

Apex Legends trident fight
Respawn Entertainment
Apex players have got creative with what Respawn has given them.

The hilarious clip comes from Redditor BeanBag373_, who managed to get a few random opponents involved in their quite unusual plan. 

They managed to grab themselves a downed cargo bot without destroying it, and rolled it all the way up near the Epicentre where they had a Volleyball court set up using Octane’s jump pads and Pathfinder’s zipline. 

While you might think that they’d be sitting ducks and that someone might want to ruin the fun, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, more players saw what was going on and decided to join in – quickly figuring out what to do. It’s pretty funny, all in all, as the whole lobby got involved at the end. 

4 VS 4 Volleyball Game from apexlegends

Even though someone tried to take them down as the circle was closing in, the players didn’t stop their game. They carried on until just before the circle starts to become impossible to stand in. 

At that point, it devolved into chaos – slinging grenades, arc stars, and ultimates around. But ultimately, everyone involved had managed to magic up a viral moment and who knows what ideas it will inspire.

Apex Legends

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex Legends?

Published: 22/Jan/2021 13:48

by Bill Cooney
Kings Canyon Season 8 explosion
Respawn Entertainment

With the arrival of Season 8’s trailer featuring new agent Fuse, players got a look at a revamped Kings Canyon. Apex Legends previously removed both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge from the rotation, but with World’s Edge now back in play, Kings Canyon looks like it’s also slated for an explosive return.

We all know and love Kings Canyon, which had been host to the Apex Games since its release in 2019. World’s Edge came out a bit later – at the start of Season 3 – but Kings Canyon is now due to return, if the Fuse reveal trailer that dropped on January 21, 2020 is anything to go by.

With the start of Season 7, Olympus was the only one we could play on before World’s Edge came back.  With the current season almost at a close, here’s all the info we currently have on when Kings Canyon will be coming back to Apex Legends and what it could look like.

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex?

Kings Canyon explodes in new Season 8 trailer
YouTube: Apex Legends / Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s arrival sees the landscape of the OG map receiving a huge face lift.

Previously, devs hadn’t provided an exact date for when we could expect to see this map return to Apex, but the reveal of Season 8 gave us a concrete release date of February 2, 2021.

What will Kings Canyon look like in Season 8?

With season 8’s reveal, we were treated to a look at the OG map once more. In a celebratory opening to the trailer, we see NPC citizens all excited for the reveal of Fuse. From this, though, an unknown character called Maggie turns on the event, sending Agents such as Bloodhound, Lifeline, and Fuse himself, scattering to help save the epic map and the citizens spectating.

Trailer

Explosions set off all over the map, giving it a huge facelift. As the rubble settles, a destroyed, flame-ridden Kings Canyon emerges.

Though this is currently the only look we have at what to expect for the map in the new season, but sure to check back often, as we will continually update you on further information received.