Apex Legends pro Sweet has “the most perfect nerf” for Valkyrie in Season 11

Apex Legends pro Chris ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton claims to have come up with “the most perfect nerf” for Valkyrie in Season 11, and he believes it’s the best way to clip the wings of the high-flying Legend once and for all.

Valkyrie was first introduced in Apex Legends Season 9, but it wasn’t long before she became an absolute powerhouse in Season 10. Since then, she’s been running the show.

It’s all thanks to her ability to rotate across the map, which works incredibly well with defensive heroes like Gibraltar and Caustic. In fact, that line-up has become the go-to meta for many teams in ALGS Pro League.

However, Apex Legends pro Sweet believes it’s time for her to get a nerf, and he believes he’s come up with the perfect way to do it.

Initially, he flirted with the idea of increasing the cooldown of her ultimate. “I think Valkyrie’s ult cooldown should be five-plus minutes. That sh*t should be literally five minutes plus,” he said.

However, after pondering about it more, he came up with an even more drastic measure: the idea that it should be limited to one use per game.

“I think literally one and done on the entire game. Like, you get one of them. I think that would be the most perfect nerf for Valk. You get one ult, and that’s it.

“You can use it to early rotate, or you can use it late-game, but you can’t use it three goddamn times a game.

“I just said that randomly, but that is actually the nerf to make her very balanced.”

The reception among his squad, which consisted of Cloud9’s Logan ‘Knoqd’ Layou and XSET’s Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy, was that his suggestion was “so good.”

Valkyrie has already been nerfed once before. It will be interesting to see whether the developers decide to give her another one to mix things up in Season 11.