Apex Legends superfan recreates Wraith sound effects with firecrackers

Philip Trahan . 1 hour ago

An Apex Legend player celebrated the 4th of July by rerecording Wraith’s ability sound effects using firecrackers and abs tubing.

The Apex Legends community has created some pretty impressive fan projects over the years, including things like characters cosplays and heirloom recreations.

Other fan projects like game mods have attempted to change the way players view Apex’s in-game content.

Now, one fan has rerecorded Wraith’s Tactical and Ultimate ability sounds effects using nothing but firecrackers and abs tubing, and the resulting sound is incredible.

Apex Legends recreates Wraith sound effects

Respawn Entertainment Everyone’s favorite inter-dimensional skirmisher, Wraith, is known for her otherworldly portals and phasing abilities in Apex Legends

The post comes from Reddit user ‘tracksuitmusic‘ who posted the clip of the new sound effects on the Apex Legends subreddit.

According to the title of the post, this Apex Legends fan wanted to celebrate the 4th of July in quite a unique way, using pyrotechnics as foley to mimic Wraith’s sound effects.

The clips shows them in what appears to be a makeshift sound studio with multiple microphones surrounding an upright bit of abs tubing.

Tracksuitmusic lights a firecracker and drops it into the abs tubing, which gives off an otherworldly sound, not unlike Wraith’s actual ability sounds in Apex Legends.

It appears that the Apex Legend fan used two different types of firecrackers for the phase and portal ability sound effects, as the portal sound effect sounds much deeper and bassier than Wraith’s phase.

Towards the end of the video, tracksuitgames implemented the newly recorded audio over Wraith’s phase and portal abilities, and the sounds admittedly fit pretty well.

Reddit user ‘ApexToast‘ agreed, saying they think the tracksuitgames’ new audio “sounds better than the actual sound [effects].”

Though it’s unclear if tracksuitgames plans on adding the new sound effects to Apex Legends in some modding capacity, their rerecorded audio stands out as one of the more interesting fan projects right now.