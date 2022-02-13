Apex Legends streamer Taxi unbanned, but Respawn yet to fix glitch he was banned for

Popular Apex Legends streamer Svend-Erik ‘Taxi2g’ Høegh is just about to be freed by Respawn, returning to the battle royale. He was banned for abusing the ‘ult dash’ glitch to fly across the map ⁠— a bug that hasn’t been fixed as of his return.

Taxi’s month-long ban from Apex Legends should be ending soon ⁠— at least that’s what he says based on messages between him and Respawn anti-cheat developer Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford.

However, the one movement glitch that got him banned from the Respawn battle royale title still exists in the game.

Høegh was banned on stream for abusing a ‘ult dash’ glitch that saw him fly across the Apex Games at supersonic speed. He was then banned multiple times on new accounts as he tried to evade his ban, with Respawn chasing him down each time.

XD thanks for keeping apex a fair and fun game for all! 🟩 pic.twitter.com/NbD1xA0upO — Taxi (@TaxiDLegend) January 13, 2022

The glitch works by starting the Ultimate animation, hitting the melee key, and then swapping weapons. It doesn’t just work on Caustic ⁠— who Taxi primarily used it on ⁠— but also Bangalore, Gibraltar, and anyone with a deployable ultimate as such.

The first thing Taxi did when he got unbanned? Test the glitch; and funnily enough after jumping into the Firing Range, it still exists in Season 12.

He didn’t actually jump into any games on his stream (his ban hadn’t quite been lifted yet), instead choosing to fly around as Pathfinder to get his movement up to scratch. However, he did notice some of his signature mechanics felt a bit off.

“How do you play this game,” he joked after coming back on. “This game is so bad. You can tap strafe, but they completely ruined air strafing.”

It's good to be back 😎🏄 pic.twitter.com/81TwRBSswZ — Taxi (@TaxiDLegend) February 12, 2022

He’s also not worried about getting banned again, even when he starts pushing the limits of Apex Legends’ movement.

Taxi’s ban is set to lapse sometime on February 12, a few days after the Season 12 launch.