Apex Legends streamer Rogue gets whole squad of Pred cheaters banned

Apex Legends streamer Tanner ‘Rogue’ Trebb ran into a squad of Predator cheaters in Ranked and decided to take action by getting them banned.

While the majority of players in Apex Legends hone their gunskill in the Firing Range and master a specific Legend after countless hours of practice, others prefer to take shortcuts.

This usually comes in the form of third-party software, which gives cheaters an unfair advantage over their opponents.

Although hackers can be found in pubs, most of them are competing in Ranked and even make it into high-ranked tiers on the ladder.

Well, popular Apex Legends streamer Rogue ran into a squad of Predator cheaters on stream and after being eliminated by them, he decided to take action.

Respawn Entertainment Cheaters have become a serious problem in Apex Legends Ranked.

Rogue gets Predator hackers banned in Apex Legends

During a recent stream, Rogue was playing Ranked in Predator on Storm Point when he ran into a suspicious set of enemies.

The team immediately wiped Rogue’s entire squad and seemed to be landing every single bullet on target with ease. Of course, after spectating them, Rogue realized that they were cheating and instead of leaving and heading into the next game, he decided to take action.

Contacting Security Analyst Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford at Respawn, it didn’t take long for the hammer to be brought down on the cheaters.

Watching the suspension happen live, Rogue spectated as each of the hackers were handed out permanent bans from Apex.

Their ban, of course, brought a smile to Rogue’s face and his teammates even celebrated by saying “see you later boys” as their death boxes appeared on the ground.

While Predator cheaters being suspended is always good news, it does highlight how much of a problem hackers are becoming in Ranked.

Fingers crossed Respawn enhance their anti-cheat in the near future, so streamers don’t have to rely on manual bans.