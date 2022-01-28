Apex Legends streamer hits jaw-dropping backflip to counter Kraber

Apex streamer Jankz stunned viewers after hitting a ridiculous backflip dodge over a Kraber bullet in a duos game on World’s Edge.

The Kraber is one of the most deadly weapons in all of Apex Legends. Thanks to its 3x damage multiplier for headshots, it is the only gun in the game that can eliminate a player with a single shot.

That’s what makes this dodge from Jankz such a stunning play, as he baits an enemy into shooting at him just to unveil that he was ready for the aggression all along.

Jankz hits unbelievable backflip to dodge a Kraber in Apex Legends

The stage was set for this moment when the streamer and his duo ITemp chased a team into a building after the duo spotted an empty care package.

After a moment of fighting, Jankz gets hit with a Kraber bullet and calls it out to let his friend know what’s going on. More fighting ensues and the duo collects a knock on Octane before preparing to push the opposing sniper.

After a brief standoff at a closed door, Jankz anticipates the opposing Wattson’s next move and lands a perfectly timed backflip to avoid the incoming bullet.

There were a number of stunned reactions, but one user commented that it was only right for Jankz to pull this off given his history of making ridiculous plays: “Watched the Jankz V.O.D. yesterday and nearly dropped my phone. The dude is just so much fun to watch.”

While everyone else was busy being astounded by this clip, one commenter slipped in a not-so-subtle joke about the ongoing aim-assist debate in the higher tiers of Apex: “Damn controller players and their backflip assist.”

This isn’t the kind of feat that can be recreated in every fight vs a Kraber but it is a handy tool to have in your arsenal if you find yourself in one of these close-range fights vs. the one-shot king.