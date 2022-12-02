Apex Legends streamer goes viral for “craziest” Octane play of all time

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

An Apex Legends streamer has gone viral after pulling off a death-defying Octane play that’s left the entire community speechless.

Since his release onto the Apex Legends roster, Octane has been one of the most popular characters in the game.

In Season 15, the High-Speed Daredevil has an impressive 10.8% pick rate, putting him at the top of the rankings, well above Wraith and Pathfinder.

His unmatched mobility and high-risk playstyle make him perfect for aggressive players who love outplaying their opponents.

Very few players pilot Octane better than streamer Leamonheadtv, and their recent outplay is being heralded by the community as one of the “craziest” clips of all time.

Octane has a 10.8% pick rate in Season 15.

Insane Octane play leaves Apex community speechless

During a recent stream, Leamonheadtv and their duo partner were taking on an enemy squad at the Energy Depot POI on Olympus.

Equipped with a CAR SMG and a Wingman, Leamonheadtv decided they were going to attempt a big outplay using Octane’s jump pad.

Launching off the side of the map, the streamer managed to strafe mid-air onto the lower level of Energy Depot through a small gap.

They then proceeded to laser beam down an unsuspecting foe, quickly following the kill with a wall jump and a set of accurate Wingman shots to knock another enemy.

After posting the insane clip to Twitter, the play quickly went viral with the entire Apex community left speechless by Leamonheadtv’s impressive Octane skills.

The movement completely caught the enemies off guard and with players describing it as “wild” and “scary”, it’s safe to say it’s got the community’s seal of approval.

Let’s hope Leamonheadtv continues to post clips in the future because if they’re anything like this, they’re well worth a watch.