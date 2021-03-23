Apex Legends should add this skin feature from Fortnite - Dexerto

Apex Legends is one of the most innovative battle royale games on the market, and some of its ideas are now a staple in the genre. But, there are a few things Respawn Entertainment could learn from their competitors, and one of them is skin styles in Fortnite.

Fortnite is just as influential in the battle royale space, with its implementation of the battle pass system and countless cosmetic items for players to customize their look.

Apex’s skin game isn’t too shabby either, and there is a massive portion of the player base that loves collecting all the skins for their favorite characters.

But, there’s one element of Apex’s cosmetics that is a bit lacking – customization of the skins themselves. This is where Fortnite’s skin ‘styles’ system could come in handy.

What are skin styles?

In Fortnite, one single skin can have multiple ways of being worn. Take for example the ‘Shade’ skin styles above. This is one character skin, but there are three unique styles. One with a different jacket, and one with a full-face helmet.

This makes the skin a 3-for-1 deal, but in Fortnite, players typically have to earn the other styles in some way. Usually this is done through challenges, or by advancing to a certain level on the battle pass.

In Apex’s Chaos Theory Collection event, they added this awesome skin for Loba, Haute Hoplite. It comes with an ancient-Greece style helmet – which looks great, but also prompted this idea of skin styles. 3D artist @Psamatheh made a render without the helmet, just to see what it would be like.

There are countless other skins already in Apex that this could apply to, such as Wraith’s Voidwalker with the visor raised, or the ‘Void Prowler’ skin without the cat mask.

And, of course, Respawn could create whole skin sets with this system in mind. They already frequently release recolors of past skins, but old skins with a new physical change would be far more interesting.

The method of acquiring these skins could change, either earned through challenges or simply bought in the store. Either way, we’d love to see a skin style system like Fortnite in Apex Legends at some point.