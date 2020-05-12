Apex Legends servers down? Players report outages on May 12

Apex Legends players were reporting server issues following the launch of Season 5 on May 12, as connection issues persisted throughout the day on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Following the launch of the highly-anticipated Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor, players began experiencing issues trying to connect to the game.

Affected areas include major cities across the United States and various European countries, including England, France, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

According to DownDetector, these issues began right when the Season 5 update released at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and since then there have been thousands of reports filed.

The vast majority of reports suggest that it was just general server issues, with nearly 89% indicating server connection problems.

In the 24 hours previous, there were various spikes in reports starting on April 15 and persisting throughout the following day.

It appears that these issues aren't only affecting connection but also in-game functions. Those who are lucky enough to get into the game are noticing glaring errors with the currency indicators.

The official Apex Legends status page on the EA Help website hasn't updated to indicate that there are any issues, so we're still waiting to hear from EA or Respawn Entertainment regarding these connectivity problems.

However, the official Apex Legends Twitter page did say that the developers were looking into the issues with unlocked Legends and currency not appearing, as well as basic menu navigation.

We are investing an issue with Unlocked Legends not appearing, currency not appearing, and basic menu navigation. Please stay patient as we work to resolve this issue. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 12, 2020

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest updates as more information becomes available.