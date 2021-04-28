 Apex Legends Season 9 early patch notes: Legacy update changes, Arenas mode, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Published: 28/Apr/2021 17:56

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Legacy update drops on May 4, along with the new Legend Valkyrie, the new 3v3 Arenas mode, and so much more. Full patch notes will be released closer to the update day, but here’s the early patch notes with everything we know so far.

Outside of the main attractions of Arenas and Valkyrie, there are also map changes to Olympus, the new bow weapon, and new hop-ups with it too.

And of course, we expect there will be lots of balancing changes to various Legends, and the existing weapon pool.

Below we’ve compiled everything we know so far about the Legacy update on May 4. Note, these are not the full patch notes, Respawn will release them closer to the update.

Apex Legends Legacy update: early patch notes

New Mode: Arenas

  • Permanent 3v3 mode
  • 2 Custom maps:
    • Party Crasher: Mirage crashed into a downtown plaza
      Phaserunner: hidden experimental zone at the peak of a mountain
  • 3 BR-inspired locations
    • Artillery (KC), Golden Gardens, Thermal Plant
Apex Arenas map
Respawn Entertainment
The new Party Crasher Arenas map.

New Legend: Valkyrie

Take to the skies with the newest Legend to join the games, the daughter of Titanfall 2’s Viper. Her abilities are inspired by Viper’s titan, Northstar.

  • Passive: VTOL Jets – Press Jump while in the air to engage jetpack. You can switch between hold and toggle in the options menu.
  • Tactical: Missile Swarm – Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy.
  • Ultimate: Skyward Dive – Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valkyrie to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

Valkyrie close up apex legends

Olympus Map Changes

  • Olympus has been over by a massive plant flown in by a mysterious aircraft, linked to Valkyrie’s entrance
  • Crossroads turned into the Icarus ship
  • On scientist corpses, there will be bridge keycards, which allow access to the best loot on the ship
  • 2 redeploy balloons have been removed – outside Golden Gardens and outside Orbital Cannon
olumpus season 9 map changes icarus
Respawn Entertainment
The Icarus ship has taken over crossroads.

Legends

  • Low Profile removed
    • Wraith, Wattson and Lifeline will no longer take 5% more damage.

Fuse

  • Knuckle Cluster now has 2 charges
  • Tactical Cooldown reduced to 18 seconds

Lifeline

  • Res shield removed
  • Ultimate Cooldown reduced to 300s
  • Care package guarantees an upgrade

Loba

  • Bracelet fixes
  • Loba moves at full speed when using bracelet, no slow down when arriving
  • Ultimate cooldown increased to 120s

Octane

  • Octane stim now takes 20 health
  • Stim cooldown reduced to 1s

Weapons

New Weapon: Bocek Bow

The Bocek Bow goes into the new Marksman Weapons class. It uses Arrows ammo type. Arrows can be retrieved after firing.

When fully drawn back, the bow will deal 70 damage to body, and 123 damage to the head.

Apex legends Bocek Bow

New Hop Ups

Deadeye’s Tempo (Sentinel & Bocek Bow)

  • Description: Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate

Shatter Caps (Bocek Bow & 30-30 Repeater)

  • Description: Rounds split into a blast pattern on firing

Care package weapons

  • Peacekeeper removed from care packages
  • Triple Take goes into care packages

Mozambique buff

  • Now has 6 shots

Spawn Loot

In Apex Legends Legacy, players will spawn in with a ‘starter kit’.

  • White Shield
  • White Knockdown Shield
  • White Helmet
  • 2x Sheild Cells
  • 2x Syringes

White gear has also been removed from the loot pool.

Ground Emotes

Ground Emotes added

  • Viewed in third person
  • Each legend has a default, Epic and Legendary Emote
  • Anti-peek system: Legends not in first-person view will not be visible when emoting.

Clubs

Club invites will now show which mode it’s for (BR, Ranked, Arenas), and how many players are in the party.

Challenges

  • One free reroll per day
  • Challenges are for both Arenas and BR
  • Can ‘favorite’ challenges to track them in-game
