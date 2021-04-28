Apex Legends Season 9 early patch notes: Legacy update changes, Arenas mode, more - Dexerto

Apex Legends Legacy update drops on May 4, along with the new Legend Valkyrie, the new 3v3 Arenas mode, and so much more. Full patch notes will be released closer to the update day, but here’s the early patch notes with everything we know so far.

Outside of the main attractions of Arenas and Valkyrie, there are also map changes to Olympus, the new bow weapon, and new hop-ups with it too.

And of course, we expect there will be lots of balancing changes to various Legends, and the existing weapon pool.

Below we’ve compiled everything we know so far about the Legacy update on May 4. Note, these are not the full patch notes, Respawn will release them closer to the update.

Apex Legends Legacy update: early patch notes

New Mode: Arenas

Permanent 3v3 mode

2 Custom maps: Party Crasher : Mirage crashed into a downtown plaza

Phaserunner : hidden experimental zone at the peak of a mountain

3 BR-inspired locations Artillery (KC), Golden Gardens, Thermal Plant



New Legend: Valkyrie

Take to the skies with the newest Legend to join the games, the daughter of Titanfall 2’s Viper. Her abilities are inspired by Viper’s titan, Northstar.

Passive: VTOL Jets – Press Jump while in the air to engage jetpack. You can switch between hold and toggle in the options menu.

– Press Jump while in the air to engage jetpack. You can switch between hold and toggle in the options menu. Tactical: Missile Swarm – Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy.

Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy. Ultimate: Skyward Dive – Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valkyrie to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

Olympus Map Changes

Olympus has been over by a massive plant flown in by a mysterious aircraft, linked to Valkyrie’s entrance

Crossroads turned into the Icarus ship

On scientist corpses, there will be bridge keycards, which allow access to the best loot on the ship

2 redeploy balloons have been removed – outside Golden Gardens and outside Orbital Cannon

Legends

Low Profile removed Wraith, Wattson and Lifeline will no longer take 5% more damage.



Fuse

Knuckle Cluster now has 2 charges

Tactical Cooldown reduced to 18 seconds

Lifeline

Res shield removed

Ultimate Cooldown reduced to 300s

Care package guarantees an upgrade

Loba

Bracelet fixes

Loba moves at full speed when using bracelet, no slow down when arriving

Ultimate cooldown increased to 120s

Octane

Octane stim now takes 20 health

Stim cooldown reduced to 1s

Weapons

New Weapon: Bocek Bow

The Bocek Bow goes into the new Marksman Weapons class. It uses Arrows ammo type. Arrows can be retrieved after firing.

When fully drawn back, the bow will deal 70 damage to body, and 123 damage to the head.

New Hop Ups

Deadeye’s Tempo (Sentinel & Bocek Bow)

Description: Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate

Shatter Caps (Bocek Bow & 30-30 Repeater)

Description: Rounds split into a blast pattern on firing

Care package weapons

Peacekeeper removed from care packages

Triple Take goes into care packages

Mozambique buff

Now has 6 shots

Spawn Loot

In Apex Legends Legacy, players will spawn in with a ‘starter kit’.

White Shield

White Knockdown Shield

White Helmet

2x Sheild Cells

2x Syringes

White gear has also been removed from the loot pool.

Ground Emotes

Ground Emotes added

Viewed in third person

Each legend has a default, Epic and Legendary Emote

Anti-peek system: Legends not in first-person view will not be visible when emoting.

Clubs

Club invites will now show which mode it’s for (BR, Ranked, Arenas), and how many players are in the party.

Challenges