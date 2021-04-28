Apex Legends Season 9 early patch notes: Legacy update changes, Arenas mode, more - Dexerto

Apex Legends Legacy update drops on May 4, along with the new Legend Valkyrie, the new 3v3 Arenas mode, and so much more. Full patch notes will be released closer to the update day, but here’s the early patch notes with everything we know so far.
Outside of the main attractions of Arenas and Valkyrie, there are also map changes to Olympus, the new bow weapon, and new hop-ups with it too.
And of course, we expect there will be lots of balancing changes to various Legends, and the existing weapon pool.
Below we’ve compiled everything we know so far about the Legacy update on May 4. Note, these are not the full patch notes, Respawn will release them closer to the update.
Advertisement
Apex Legends Legacy update: early patch notes
New Mode: Arenas
- Permanent 3v3 mode
- 2 Custom maps:
- Party Crasher: Mirage crashed into a downtown plaza
Phaserunner: hidden experimental zone at the peak of a mountain
- Party Crasher: Mirage crashed into a downtown plaza
- 3 BR-inspired locations
- Artillery (KC), Golden Gardens, Thermal Plant
New Legend: Valkyrie
Take to the skies with the newest Legend to join the games, the daughter of Titanfall 2’s Viper. Her abilities are inspired by Viper’s titan, Northstar.
- Passive: VTOL Jets – Press Jump while in the air to engage jetpack. You can switch between hold and toggle in the options menu.
- Tactical: Missile Swarm – Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy.
- Ultimate: Skyward Dive – Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valkyrie to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.
Olympus Map Changes
- Olympus has been over by a massive plant flown in by a mysterious aircraft, linked to Valkyrie’s entrance
- Crossroads turned into the Icarus ship
- On scientist corpses, there will be bridge keycards, which allow access to the best loot on the ship
- 2 redeploy balloons have been removed – outside Golden Gardens and outside Orbital Cannon
Legends
- Low Profile removed
- Wraith, Wattson and Lifeline will no longer take 5% more damage.
Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster now has 2 charges
- Tactical Cooldown reduced to 18 seconds
Lifeline
- Res shield removed
- Ultimate Cooldown reduced to 300s
- Care package guarantees an upgrade
Loba
- Bracelet fixes
- Loba moves at full speed when using bracelet, no slow down when arriving
- Ultimate cooldown increased to 120s
Octane
- Octane stim now takes 20 health
- Stim cooldown reduced to 1s
Weapons
New Weapon: Bocek Bow
The Bocek Bow goes into the new Marksman Weapons class. It uses Arrows ammo type. Arrows can be retrieved after firing.
When fully drawn back, the bow will deal 70 damage to body, and 123 damage to the head.
New Hop Ups
Deadeye’s Tempo (Sentinel & Bocek Bow)
- Description: Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate
Shatter Caps (Bocek Bow & 30-30 Repeater)
- Description: Rounds split into a blast pattern on firing
Care package weapons
- Peacekeeper removed from care packages
- Triple Take goes into care packages
Mozambique buff
- Now has 6 shots
Spawn Loot
In Apex Legends Legacy, players will spawn in with a ‘starter kit’.
Advertisement
- White Shield
- White Knockdown Shield
- White Helmet
- 2x Sheild Cells
- 2x Syringes
White gear has also been removed from the loot pool.
Ground Emotes
Ground Emotes added
- Viewed in third person
- Each legend has a default, Epic and Legendary Emote
- Anti-peek system: Legends not in first-person view will not be visible when emoting.
Clubs
Club invites will now show which mode it’s for (BR, Ranked, Arenas), and how many players are in the party.
Challenges
- One free reroll per day
- Challenges are for both Arenas and BR
- Can ‘favorite’ challenges to track them in-game