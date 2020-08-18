Apex Legends Season 6 Rampart Twitch Prime skin & release date revealed

The newest Season 6 character in Apex Legends will be getting a brand new 'Custom Finish' skin and Rampart has never looked better! Let's take a look at the game's Twitch Prime reward for August.

As players should know by now, Twitch Prime subscribers receive free cosmetic drops in Apex Legends, similar to other rewards for games like GTA Online, FIFA 20, and other popular titles.

The new Rampart outfit is neon green, purple, and features a blonde recoloring of her hair, quite different than the skins we've seen so far for the new Legend.

Despite not being available yet, the skin has already been posted on the official Twitch Prime landing page and will replace the previous offering of the Swimming Buddy Pathfinder skin and Mix Tape gun charm.

When will Rampart's Twitch Prime skin be available?

According to the website, this Custom Finish outfit skin will be released on Friday, August 21 for all users who have an active Twitch Prime subscription.

In order to redeem this cosmetic item once it's available, all you have to do is visit the site and make sure that your Twitch account is linked with your PS4, Xbox One, or Origin account.

Rampart has just arrived in Apex Legends as well with the Season 6 update on August 17, and Respawn is obviously wasting no time beefing up her portfolio with cosmetics.

A true defensive legend, the "Quick-witter Modder" is able to build her own barricades with her Amped Cover Tactical ability, which deploys a full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and amplifies outgoing shots

Combine this with the Modded Loader Passive, which gives her increased magazine size and reloading speed with LMGs, and the new character is already looking like someone to be taken seriously right out of the gate.

Her ultimate, affectionately called "Sheila," summons a turret-like minigun that's fixed in place, which Rampart and her teammates can all operate and rain down damage on any enemy team within range.

With the new Twitch Prime skin, you'll be building and throwing down turrets in style. But if you want the exclusive cosmetic to be sure to claim it when it releases, because once it's gone, it'll be unavailable for good.