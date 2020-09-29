Apex Legends Season 6 Quest reward teases new map Olympus

Once you have completed the Season 6 quest in Apex Legends, The First Ship, you will be rewarded with a weapon charm. Although seemingly innocuous, this weapon charm is actually yet another teaser for city of Olympus.

If you’re not caught up with the latest lore around Apex Legends and where the games could be headed next, all signs point to the planet of Psamathe, specifically Olympus, a city in the sky.

Advertisement

Psamathe is the home planet of both Lifeline and Octane, and has been hinted at more than a few times in trailers, quests, and now, cosmetic items. If you need to catch up on all the teasers so far about Olympus, check out our full breakdown here.

Once you complete The First Ship quest, which is now possible with the last part of the comic released, you will receive the cosmetic item called ‘Ride Share’, a weapon charm.

Advertisement

Although it doesn't seem like much at first, on closer inspection, some interesting details become clear. As highlighted by @biast12 on Twitter, the side of the object is inscribed with 'Olymbus'.

Read More: Major Apex Legends leak appears to reveal next seven Legends

Combined with the name 'ride share', it's clear that this is some form of transport, probably used on Olympus. As it's a city in the sky, there would need to be some transport to get across areas with no ground to stand on.

There's no confirmation yet of course, but if Olympus is a new map coming to Apex Legends, then there's even a possibility that these 'Olymbus' vehicles could be usable on the map.

Advertisement

This could potentially be a new mechanic for fast travel, to change from the current Jump Towers on Kings Canyon and World's Edge.

Read More: Apex Legends player discovers unique way to kill cheaters under the map

If the map is set high in the sky, dangers of falling off to your death could be increased, so possibly Olymbus vehicles would provide means of transport over gaps.

This is all speculation for now, but with Season 7 approaching in November, we don't have long to wait. Check out everything we know about Season 7 so far.