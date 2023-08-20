Apex Legends Season 18 “unfair” macros drive MnK and controller players crazy

Apex Legends is currently at the top of the battle royale genre, alongside giants like Fortnite and Warzone. The game attracts players due to its competitive nature, both at casual and competitive levels.

Players feel that, while the skill curve is steep, if they play consistently enough they can see solid improvements in their gameplay until eventually, they can replicate the gameplay of some of the top Apex Legends players.

But recently, some players have been feeling that the skill gap in the game has been made insurmountable and “unfair” by the movement “macros” that are in the game.

Players claim macros are ruining Apex Legends experience

Players are currently unhappy with the usage of macros in the game, and the unfair advantage it gives some based on the input system that they are using (MnK or controller) — and the service that they use to play the game.

The main complaint that players had when playing against these macro users was the unfair advantage that it gives with movement. One Redditor complained that it was impossible to play Apex Legends while macro users are “doing figure 8s in the air” at “500% speed.”

For some, these players have taken their favorite part of the game, movement, and exploited beyond what is far — resulting in a battle royale that is “literally impossible to play.”

Other Redditors agreed, stating that Respawn “don’t say anything or do anything about them [the macros].” But for some, the problem extends beyond Respawn’s grasp, claiming that a larger overhaul is needed and that the real problem is the “steam controller configs.”

What is a macro?

A macro is a shortcut that allows players to complete a certain move or mechanic by pressing fewer buttons than is usually needed. Usually, players do this by going into a game’s settings and changing around button mappings.

Apex Legends is a game where macros can completely change not only the user’s playstyle but also the opponent’s experience.

Despite players being unhappy with exploited macros, the overall response to Respawn’s newest Revenant Reborn Season 18 update was overwhelmingly positive.