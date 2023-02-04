Apex Legends Season 16 teaser points at carnival chaos on World’s Edge

A brand new teaser for Apex Legends Season 16 points at a carnival-themed event to celebrate its four-year anniversary, as well as confirming World’s Edge as the season’s featured environment.

Apex Legends Season 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Respawn’s battle royale has ever had.

Set to drop on February 14, it will purportedly bring a major overhaul to Legend classification and perks, as well as a new weapon in the form of the burst fire Nemesis assault rifle.

As has been the case with any new season of post-launch content, Respawn’s own teasers have begun.

Apex Legends Season 16 teaser points to a World’s Edge circus

Late on February 3, the official Apex Legends account posted the first official Season 16 teaser.

Taking the form of a carnival poster, it points at a circus-themed Collection Event coming as a mid-season spectacle.

It also confirms that World’s Edge will be Season 16’s featured map, with the message ‘On World’s Edge’ displayed in the bottom left corner of the teaser.

The post was captioned: “One Front Row Seat to The Greatest Show in the Outlands!”

It might have also given fans an idea of what they can expect in terms of skins from Season 16’s Collection Event.

Bamboozling trickster Mirage features on the poster as a lion, Octane as a sinister court jester and gentle-giant Gibraltar as a caricatured strong-man.

With Season 16 rapidly approaching, we can expect more teasers in the same vein coming soon. Naturally, we’ll have them all covered, analyzed and decrypted right here.