Apex Legends Season 16 skins: Wraith, Bloodhound, Crypto

Apex Legends Season 16 is coming and that means an array of new skins, including cosmetics for Wraith, Bloodhound, Crypto, Rampart, and Mirage.

Season 16 of Apex Legends is scheduled to arrive on February 14 and the community is gearing up for all the new content that’s arriving in the major update.

Whether it’s the Nemesis AR, the Firing Range improvements, the new TDM mode, or the countless legend balance changes, it’s safe to say Revelry is going to shake up the meta.

On top of all these exciting additions, you can guarantee Respawn is going deliver a set of fresh cosmetics for players to collect.

Well, they were recently shown off in the Season 16 gameplay trailer, so let’s check out every new skin coming in Revelry. We’ve split the cosmetics into two sections as Season 16 is launching with a battle pass and the Anniversary Collection event.

Apex Legends Season 16 new Legend skins: Battle Pass

For starts, let’s check out every skin in the Battle Pass that’s available to collect in Season 16 for Wraith, Bloodhound, Rampart, Mirage, and Crypto.

Bloodhound skin

Respawn Entertainment Bloodhound battle pass skin releasing in Apex Legends Season 16.

Mirage skin

Respawn Entertainment Mirage battle pass skin releasing in Apex Legends Season 16.

Crypto skin

Respawn Entertainment Crypto battle pass skin releasing in Apex Legends Season 16.

Rampart skin

Respawn Entertainment Rampart battle pass skin releasing in Apex Legends Season 16.

Wraith skin

Respawn Entertainment Wraith battle pass skin releasing in Apex Legends Season 16.

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection event skins

As the Anniversary Collection Event is releasing alongside Season 16, there’s a whole batch of new cosmetics that can be obtained through opening packs. Here’s every character that’s getting a new skin for the event:

If you want to take a closer look at the Collection Event cosmetics, check out the trailer below and skip to 1:47.

Those are all the skins releasing with the Season 16 update on February 16. Make sure to save up some crafting metals and Apex Coins, as there are plenty of fresh cosmetics to obtain.