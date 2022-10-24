Apex Legends Season 15 early patch notes

Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. While the full patch notes are yet to be confirmed, here’s all the changes we know about already for the new season.

Along with the new Legend and map, one of the key features of Season 15 is gifting. This will allow players to buy items from the Apex store for their friends.

But of course, for most players, the big attraction for the new season will be the new map, Broken Moon. Respawn has kitted it out with new features like Ziprails, larger POIs, and more.

While they are yet to reveal the full patch notes, check out everyone we know about Season 15 of Apex Legends so far below.

Apex Season 15 (early) patch notes

New Legend: Catalyst

Catalyst is from the planet Boreas, just like Seer, and will now be fighting on her planet’s moon, Cleo, in the Apex Games.

Catalyst’s abilities all focus on her wielding a substance called ferrofluid, which can slow enemies, and reinforce doors, as shown in the Season 15 launch trailer.

New Map: Broken Moon

Respawn Entertainment

Broken Moon is the fifth battle royale map added to Apex Legends. Slightly larger than World’s Edge, but smaller than Storm Point, Respawn said they were “going back to their roots” with this map.

The new feature for this location is the ziprails. These operate similarly to ziplines, but are much faster and longer, allowing your team to rotate very quickly around the map, which should keep the pace up.

POIs on this map are also much larger, some of them twice as large as a regular POI on other maps. This was done to prevent busy hot drops as much as possible, and to spread out the loot so you’re not competing with so many players for so few resources.

New feature: Gifting

Gifting has been a heavily requested feature in Apex for a while, and it finally makes its debut in Season 15.

You will be able to gift anyone on your friends list directly from the Apex store, but there are some limitations. First, you can only gift five items a day.

Respawn/EA This is how it’ll look when gifting an item to a friend in Apex Legends.

Also, to prevent any scams, you need to be friends with the person for at least two weeks, be at least level 10, and your account must be in good standing.

You can read about how to gift in Apex Legends here.

New item: Stickers

Stickers are a new cosmetic item in Apex, which can be added to healing items only. While you won’t be able to customize your legend or weapons with these, they will be visible when using heals like syringes and shield cells.

These are a permanent addition to the game, meaning more stickers will be dropping in future seasons and events.

Battle Pass

No surprises here but there will of course be a new battle pass released with Season 15 too, and it should include some of the aforementioned stickers.

Legend and weapon balancing

For now, Respawn is keeping very tight-lipped over balancing changes coming in Season 15, so we’ll have to wait for the full patch notes for that. But, we’re sure there will be at least some changes included.

Ranked changes in Season 15

While no Ranked changes have been confirmed yet, Respawn has been making tweaks to the ranked system ever since the ‘Ranked Reloaded’ update in Season 13. Expect to see some more adjustments to Ranked for Season 15.

Season 15 maps

The maps for Season 15 will be Broken Moon, World’s Edge, and Olympus. That means both Kings Canyon and Storm Point are sitting out this season.

For split 1 of Ranked, the map will be Broken Moon.

So, that’s everything we know so far about the Season 15 patch notes. When Respawn releases the full notes, we’ll keep you updated right here.