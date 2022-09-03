Apex Legends Season 14 leaks hint at upcoming skins and Collection event

An Apex Legends datamine uncovered new Legend banners in the game’s files hinting at new skins and a Collection event in Season 14.

As a live service game, Apex Legends is no stranger to leaks from fans searching around in its code.

Dataminers have uncovered plenty of content ahead of its officially revealed, like the recent level cap increase or Town Takeover events.

Now, another datamine that uncovered banners in the games file reaffirmed the next Collection event and hint at new skins coming soon.

Apex Legends datamine reaffirms Season 14 Collection event

Respawn Entertainment Previous datamines hinted at a ‘HunterPredator’ Collection event, which also tied in a possible Heirloom for Loba.

The leak comes by way of SenosApex on Twitter, who posted a picture showing four Rare and Epic banner frames corresponding to a certain Legend.

SenosApex captioned the tweet “‘HunterPredator’ Frames for Fuse, Lifeline, Horizon, Loba [or] Valk.”

The image shows a Rare pirate-themed banner for fuse, an Epic Stormpoint-themed banner for Lifeline, an Epic futuristic banner for Horizon, and a Rare retro-themed banner for either Loba or Valkyrie.

When asked if this means that those Legends are getting Legendary skins, the leaker responded “There should be legendary for Lifeline and Horizon, but just basing that off the fact they are getting the epic rarity frames, so don’t take my word 100%.”

Additionally, the code attached the label ‘HunterPredator’ to the banners.

This ‘HunterPredator’ label was discovered in a previous datamine which uncovered weapon skins and Epic skins for Fuse, Gibraltar, and Revenant.

On top of that, various leaks have pointed to Loba getting an Heirloom in Season 14, with some suggesting it will arrive in this ‘HunterPredator’ Collection event.

Of course, all of this information is still unconfirmed so fans should take it with a grain of salt.

Still, there may be a good chance Apex Legends fans can expect a new Collection event sooner rather than later.