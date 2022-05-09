Apex Legends Season 13 Battle Pass skins: Tiers & rewards

Apex Legends Season 13 arrives on May 10 and will introduce a brand new battle pass with 100 tiers of rewards for players to unlock.

Season 13 of Apex Legends brings the new character Newcastle, Ranked Reloaded, and of course huge changes to the Storm Point map.

However, despite all of these major additions, a lot of Apex players have their eyes firmly focused on the array of brand new cosmetics arriving in Saviors.

The majority of these collectibles will be added as part of the Season 13 battle pass which is set to offer 100 tiers of rewards for players to progress through.

Remember, the reward track will be available to purchase on the first day of Season 13, so what cosmetics can you expect to receive?

How much is the Apex Legends Season 13 battle pass?

As with previous seasons, the Season 13 battle pass will cost 950 Apex Coins to purchase. But, you can also purchase the Battle Pass bundle for 2,800 coins, which will grant the first 25 levels immediately.

Remember, if you don’t want to spend any money, Respawn still offers plenty of free battle pass rewards in Season 13 that can be seen below:

Crypto Character Skin

7 Apex Packs

12 Weapon Skins

3 Load Screens

Trackers for all Legends

2 Music Packs

300 Apex Coins

Season Badge

What’s in Apex Legends Season 13 battle pass?

This time, Respawn hasn’t revealed all the reward tiers, so we’ll have to wait until the update goes live in-game.

But, you can see all of the skins and cosmetics here:

Fuse

Bloodhound

Pathfinder

Mad Maggie

Newcastle

As always the battle pass also includes a total of 1,000 coins, so you’ll have enough to buy the Season 13 pass as well. You can also use these coins to purchase premium cosmetics in the store.

