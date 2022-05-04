Apex Legends players blown away by Season 13 battle pass skins

Like previous iterations, Season 13 of Apex Legends will also bring a ton of cosmetics. Players are already impressed after getting a glimpse at some of the skins from the gameplay trailer.

Apex Legends Season 13 is almost on the verge of its release. Respawn is aiming to bring a ton of fresh collections of skins for the players to buy and change their favorite Legend’s appearance in-game.

In a recent gameplay trailer, several upcoming battle pass skins were teased. Cosmetics for Legends like Mad Maggie, Newcastle, and Fuse were featured. A Spitfire LMG reactive skin was also featured along with them.

The community has shown a positive response and is waiting for more – with the full battle pass yet to be revealed.

Apex players praise battle pass skins for Season 13

In Apex, players have various options to acquire and equip skins. You can either buy them from the store or buy the battle pass and unlock them gradually. You can even claim some free cosmetics using Twitch Prime.

Players have had a very positive response after some upcoming skins were teased in Respawn’s latest gameplay teaser, praising the skins’ design, and arguing they are better when compared to the previous season’s iterations.

Skins for legends like Mad Maggie, Newcastle, and Fuse were revealed. However, more information will be revealed when the full battle pass trailer drops, likely on May 9, the day before the season begins.

Players call battle pass skins “fire”

Some players highlighted Newcastle’s skins in particular, saying that the upcoming legend‘s cosmetic beats out the other two, for Fuse and Maggie.

The Newcastle one actually looks good. Fuse and Maggie on the other hand… — Mirage Main (@ApexMirageMain) May 2, 2022

Although some players were disappointed, they offering of skins was described as “fire” by others – showing that players will never agree on skin design totally.

Not gonna lie. skins look fire — Vod (@BetaShashank) May 2, 2022

Most of the community members are in awe of Newcastle’s skin especially, A player tweeted their feelings by calling the skin an absolute must-buy.

that Newcastle skin is a must absolute fire — Summ (@BIGSumm1) May 2, 2022

Although most of the players came across impressed by the battle pass offerings, you can’t please everyone – one response called the skins “mediocre”, and suggested a Robocop skin would have been more fitting for Newcastle.

Skins are totally mediocre, how can you not give Newcastle the Robocop skin like it would be perfect for him! @PlayApex please start incorporating skins from other forms of media would be a great addition to what can be offered for players! — Pocketmodster (@pocketmodster) May 3, 2022

As of now, Apex Legends has provided limited information about what else is included in the 100 tiers. More details will be revealed in the upcoming days which means players have to wait a bit longer to see the whole battle pass.

Season 13 of Apex Legends will release on May 10, 2022. The update will be available worldwide and for all existing devices.