 Apex Legends Season 12 ranked split: Maps & details - Dexerto
Apex Legends Season 12 ranked split: Maps & details

Published: 2/Feb/2022 18:17

by Connor Knudsen
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed two maps will feature in Apex Legends Season 12’s ranked mode split, as well as details on their rotation. 

Apex Legends Season 12 is right around the corner, with some major patch notes, Mad Maggie, and other big adjustments on the way to celebrate the game’s third anniversary.

Defiance, however, will also feature another ranked split, just like Season 11, which will rotate in new maps and give players a chance at a fresh start in ranked.

Here’s everything you need to know so far, and what to expect from the rank reset…

What is ranked split in Apex Legends Season 12?

apex legends warriors collection event
Respawn Entertainment
The Warriors Collection event was confirmed on February 2, as well as details surrounding the game’s ranked split.

In Apex Legends’ ranked mode, players are given the chance to have their rank reset at the start of each new season.

Halfway through, you will be rewarded based on the highest rank you are able to achieve throughout the first half of the season. Then, the map changes, and you do it all over again in the second half.

Season 12’s ranked split, however, will not feature World’s Edge as Season 11 did. Instead, fans will need to prepare for something a bit different coming in Season 12.

What maps are in Apex Legends Season 12’s ranked split?

Aerial view of King's Canyon from Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
King’s Canyon is the game’s original map, and while it’s been updated since it’s release, it still remains the classic Apex Legends experience.

For Season 12, players will be battling out the first ranked split on Olympus and the second on Kings Canyon.

This harkens back to the older days of Apex Legends, as Kings Canyon is the first map the game released, which makes sense as a celebration of the game’s anniversary.

Paired with the much brighter and more unpredictable Olympus, players will have a lot to adjust to when it’s time for the shakeup.

But, that will be true for many other things in Season 12 as well, as there is a litany of changes for players to keep up with. For more on that, and other Apex Legends news and updates, make sure and stay tuned to Dexerto and @AlphaIntel on Twitter for more.

