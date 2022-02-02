Apex Legends Season 12 ranked split: Maps & details

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed two maps will feature in Apex Legends Season 12’s ranked mode split, as well as details on their rotation.

Apex Legends Season 12 is right around the corner, with some major patch notes, Mad Maggie, and other big adjustments on the way to celebrate the game’s third anniversary.

Defiance, however, will also feature another ranked split, just like Season 11, which will rotate in new maps and give players a chance at a fresh start in ranked.

Here’s everything you need to know so far, and what to expect from the rank reset…

What is ranked split in Apex Legends Season 12?

In Apex Legends’ ranked mode, players are given the chance to have their rank reset at the start of each new season.

Advertisement

Halfway through, you will be rewarded based on the highest rank you are able to achieve throughout the first half of the season. Then, the map changes, and you do it all over again in the second half.

Read More: Caustic hit with major Apex Legends Season 12 nerfs after high elo revival

Season 12’s ranked split, however, will not feature World’s Edge as Season 11 did. Instead, fans will need to prepare for something a bit different coming in Season 12.

What maps are in Apex Legends Season 12’s ranked split?

For Season 12, players will be battling out the first ranked split on Olympus and the second on Kings Canyon.

This harkens back to the older days of Apex Legends, as Kings Canyon is the first map the game released, which makes sense as a celebration of the game’s anniversary.

Advertisement

Paired with the much brighter and more unpredictable Olympus, players will have a lot to adjust to when it’s time for the shakeup.

But, that will be true for many other things in Season 12 as well, as there is a litany of changes for players to keep up with. For more on that, and other Apex Legends news and updates, make sure and stay tuned to Dexerto and @AlphaIntel on Twitter for more.