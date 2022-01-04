Apex Legends Season 12 Collection Event: Apocolypse theme leak, Crypto Heirloom

A set of leaks have revealed that the Season 12 collection event may have a post-apocalyptic theme and introduce an Heirloom for Crypto.

While collection events never introduce anywhere near as much content as a seasonal update, they often generate just ask much excitement within the community.

This is due to the wide range of themed cosmetics that are released, as well as the addition of a brand new Heirloom for one of the game’s Legends.

Although Season 12 is still on the horizon, leakers have already uncovered a lot of information about the upcoming collection event, so let’s check everything we know so far.

Apex Legends Season 12 Apocalypse-themed Collection Event

Back in early December, Apex Legends players were given a first look at Crypto’s Heirloom, the Jikdo. A lot of the community speculated that this rare collectible would arrive alongside the Season 12 collection event, and now it’s looking more and more likely.

After piecing together all of the leaks from Biast12 (Tobias) and other dataminers, Apex Legends YouTuber Thordan Smash has released a video reporting that the Season 12 collection event is expected to have a post-apocalyptic theme.

He backed up his claims by referencing the expected release of Mad Maggie in the upcoming season, and the multiple references to Mad Max in her character. As the film series is based in a post-apocalyptic land, it would make sense that Respawn would choose this theme.

While this information should of course be taken with a pinch of salt, it would open up a lot of possibilities when it comes to cosmetics and would fit Mad Maggie’s character as a whole.

Keep in mind, this event is still in the pipeline and it’s still a long time before it’s scheduled to be released. Collection events usually arrive a month and a half after a seasonal update, and as Season 12 hasn’t even arrived yet, it’s still early days.

Despite this, there’s denying that a post-apocalyptic theme would give Respawn a chance to make some incredible cosmetics, so let’s just keep our fingers crossed.