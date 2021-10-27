Apex Legends Season 11 update: Early patch notes, new map, Ash, more

Apex Legends Season 11 is now right around the corner, with the big update dropping on November 2. Here’s what we can expect to see in the full patch notes, and when to look out for the update itself.

Season 11 will be one of the more substantial new season releases in Apex, mainly because it includes the fourth battle royale map: Storm Point. This tropic island map looks stunning, but is also full of dangerous wildlife to look out for.

The new Legend is Ash – a character originally from Titanfall 2 that has now made her mark in the Apex Games in multiple ways. And she’s bringing with her another TF2 throwback in the form of the C.A.R. SMG.

Advertisement

When is Apex Legends Season 11 update?

The Season 11 update for Apex Legends will release on November 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. This is the standard time for Apex updates.

Read More: Apex dev responds to concerns about Storm Point loot

Considering there’s a whole new map to download, this update might be a pretty big one, so you’ll need to consider how long it might take your system to download the new files.

Season 11 early patch notes

The full patch notes for Season 11 will be released by Respawn closer to the launch of the season, but we already know so much thanks to trailers, teasers, and comments from developers. Check out the early patch notes summed up below.

Advertisement

New Map: Storm Point

Set in the oceans of Gaea, this new tropical map is the biggest in Apex yet – 15% bigger than World’s Edge. It features gravity cannons instead of redeploy balloons, and is covered in wildlife: Prowlers, Spiders and Flyers.

New Legend: Ash

Ash joins the games to prove she is the ultimate Apex Predator. Her abilities are inspired by her Ronin titan from Titanfall 2, and she can create portals similar to Wraith with her ultimate.