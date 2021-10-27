Apex Legends Season 11 update: Early patch notes, new map, Ash, more

Apex Legends Season 11 is now right around the corner, with the big update dropping on November 2. Here’s what we can expect to see in the full patch notes, and when to look out for the update itself.
Season 11 will be one of the more substantial new season releases in Apex, mainly because it includes the fourth battle royale map: Storm Point. This tropic island map looks stunning, but is also full of dangerous wildlife to look out for.
The new Legend is Ash – a character originally from Titanfall 2 that has now made her mark in the Apex Games in multiple ways. And she’s bringing with her another TF2 throwback in the form of the C.A.R. SMG.
When is Apex Legends Season 11 update?
The Season 11 update for Apex Legends will release on November 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. This is the standard time for Apex updates.
Considering there’s a whole new map to download, this update might be a pretty big one, so you’ll need to consider how long it might take your system to download the new files.
Season 11 early patch notes
The full patch notes for Season 11 will be released by Respawn closer to the launch of the season, but we already know so much thanks to trailers, teasers, and comments from developers. Check out the early patch notes summed up below.
New Map: Storm Point
Set in the oceans of Gaea, this new tropical map is the biggest in Apex yet – 15% bigger than World’s Edge. It features gravity cannons instead of redeploy balloons, and is covered in wildlife: Prowlers, Spiders and Flyers.
New Legend: Ash
Ash joins the games to prove she is the ultimate Apex Predator. Her abilities are inspired by her Ronin titan from Titanfall 2, and she can create portals similar to Wraith with her ultimate.
Tactical – Arc Snare: Throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy who gets too close.
Passive – Marked for Death: Ash’s map shows the location of recent deathboxes and marks surviving attackers.
Ultimate – Phase Breach: Tear open a one-way portal to a targeted location.
All of Ash’s abilities in Apex Legends.
New Weapon: C.A.R. SMG
Another fast-firing SMG, the C.A.R. has one unique selling point in Apex: the ability to use two different ammo types.
You can simply swap between light and heavy ammo, which will mean it’s very easy to keep this gun stocked up. We’ll have to see how it compares to the likes of the R-99 and Volt in-game though.
The C.A.R SMG was deadly in Titanfall, and should have a similar impact in Apex Legends.
Legend changes
Respawn have been tight-lipped about which Legends will be getting buffed/nerfed in Season 11, but there’s one character that will almost certainly be getting a buff: Wattson.
The terminally-underpowered character has been in desperate need of attention for multiple seasons now, and the devs have indicated on numerous occasions that her kit will be getting some improvements, which we can expect to see arrive in Season 11.
Other Legends that could be getting some attention would be Crypto and Gibraltar, to try to make them more popular picks, especially among lower-skill ranks.
Weapon changes
First up for weapons will be the rotation of the care package weapons. We’d expect the Triple Take to return to ground loot, but we’ll have to wait and see what replaces it. With a new SMG being added, the Alternator will most likely stay in care packages, along with the Spitfire and Kraber.
In terms of buffs and nerfs, the only weapon that really stands out at the moment is the L-Star. We’d expect this weapon to be hit with some nerfs, but hopefully not too much so that it returns to its pre-buff irrelevance.
New Ranked Season
As always, a new season of Ranked Play will begin on November 2 as well, and if Respawn sticks with tradition, the first split will be on the new map, Storm Point.