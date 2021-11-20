Apex Legends season 11 Bocek Battle Pass skin is literally pay to lose

A new bug is affecting the Bocek Bow’s Season 11 Battle Pass skin in Apex Legends, making it much harder to aim with.

As players have worked their way through the Season 11 Battle Pass, they’ve noticed an issue with the new Battle Pass skin for the Bocek Compound Bow.

It looks fine on its own, but with a scope attached, it actually ends up blocking a lot of the action, potentially making it harder to aim.

Bocek Bow bugged in Apex Season 11 Battle Pass

When you attach a sight to this Bocek skin, instead of zooming in as it should, it instead continues to display the iron sights with the new scope attached.

Now, this doesn’t break the weapon completely, but it does look odd… especially when compared to how the weapon usually aims with a scope attached.

Some players are calling this skin, which is only available through the Season 11 Battle Pass, “pay to lose” – but others argue that this bug actually helps you out.

While it does block a lot of the screen, the layout also gives you a larger field of view, allowing you to potentially track and lead enemies easier while aiming with the Bocek.

Of course, whether this bug is a blessing or a curse all comes down to your personal preference. If you’re not a fan, getting rid of it is really as easy as just switching to another skin, rather than the Battle Pass one.

If you actually enjoy this peculiar layout, then you can continue to use it – at least until Respawn gets around to fixing it, that is.