Apex Legends Scout of Action record: Highest scores in Firing Range challenge

The Scout of Action challenge is the ultimate aim test in Apex Legends and countless players are attempting to top the high scores, but who holds the world record?

Following the Warriors update, Bangalore’s story event kicked off in Apex Legends giving the community a chance to complete various chapters and unlock tidbits of lore related to the Professional Solider.

With the first chapter being the ‘Scout of Action’ challenge, players are tasked with shooting as many targets as possible within a minute using the G7 Scout.

Of course, with there being a point system and a chance for the playerbase to compete against each other, high scores were quickly posted to Twitter and Reddit.

Advertisement

Now, the top echelon of players are beginning to stand out from the crowd and hitting scores no one thought was possible.

Apex Legends Scout of Action world record score

As of March 29, 2022, the world record holder for the ‘Scout of Action’ challenge is FPS player dr7coo with an unbelievable score of 148 in 60 seconds.

Although Apex Legends streamer iiTzTimmy managed to rack up an impressive 134, it doesn’t come close to dr7coo’s score which may hold the top spot for a long time.

Surprisingly, dr7coo doesn’t even play Apex and only downloaded the game to beat the record, showing how talented they are at FPS titles as a whole.

Advertisement

It would be interesting to see dr7coo in an actual Apex match, especially if they had a Kraber in their hands, it’d be lights out for the entire lobby.

With a 150 only two points away, it’ll be interesting to see if dr7coo attempts to push for the milestone or is just happy waiting for a contender to challenge the top spot.

Watching the clip back, it’s hard to see how anyone could possibly beat the score as dr7coo doesn’t appear to miss a single shot.

Either way, the challenge has definitely got the community excited and at the least, it’s a great way to warm up before an intense BR match.