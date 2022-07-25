Apex Legends rumor claims anti-cheat is “turned off” in LTMs

Alex Garton . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

A rumor is circulating in the Apex Legends community that the anti-cheat is “turned off” in every single LTM Respawn release.

Hackers using third-party software have always been an issue in Apex Legends and continue to ruin matches for players in Ranked and pubs.

Although the problem appears to be getting worse with cheats getting more and more advanced by the day, Respawn has promised they’re working on ways to improve the overall detection system.

The rampant cheating issues aren’t limited to BR, with countless Charge Rifle hackers appearing in the new Armed & Dangerous mode.

So, when a rumor began to circulate that the anti-cheat system is “turned off” inside LTMs, it was a massive concern for the community.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends Season 14 is expected to arrive in early August.

Is anti-cheat switched off in Apex Legends’ LTMs?

As showcased by Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant, a rumor has been circulating that Respawn switches off the anti-cheat inside LTMs.

This information was originally spread by leaker AG420, who claims since April, the devs have disabled the detection system inside LTMs.

If this is true, it allows hackers to use third-party software without the risk of getting banned and may explain why so many Charge Rifle cheaters have been spotted in Armed & Dangerous.

Of course, this rumor has caused a lot of concern for players who are confused about why Respawn would ever disable the anti-cheat.

While it’s still unknown whether this information is even true, some players are speculating that the devs are using it as an opportunity to track cheaters and gain intel on the software they’re using.

However, with no official announcement from Respawn or concrete sources, this is all strictly speculation at this point in time.

Whether the anti-cheat is working inside LTMs or not, the community is desperate for improvements, so let’s hope the devs deliver in the near future.