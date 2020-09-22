Apex Legends revive bug breaks Revenant's Silence ability

Apex Legends players have uncovered an unusual bug that allows them to cancel out an active silence from Revenant so long as they’re revived by a teammate.

After being introduced in Apex Legends Season 4, Revenant joined the list of characters who played best fit the disruption playstyle best.

Advertisement

Revenant can easily keep enemies pinned down and without their abilities thanks to his Silence tactical, and he’s also a pretty solid flanker thanks to his increased climbing ability from his Stalker passive.

However, some players have noticed that if they are silenced and downed, and they’re picked back up by a teammate, they are able to shake off the silence pretty quickly no matter how long is left on the countdown.

Advertisement

Twitch streamer bunnzeetv showed off the bug during a recent broadcast as they had been silenced and knocked down by a Revenant.

Read More: Respawn punish Apex Legends cheaters for using multiple exploits

After being picked up by the Pathfinder on their team, the streamer still had a few seconds left on the countdown to use his Lifeline abilities after being silenced. However, he was shocked to see that, with the countdown at around two seconds, he was actually able to toss out the D.O.C Drone.

It wasn’t just a visual glitch either. The drone immediately started giving the streamer a boost just like it normally would, even though the silence counter ticked down through the last few seconds.

Advertisement

Though the bug might only work on a pretty situational basis, it does make Revenant ability somewhat worthless if players can just hop back up like nothing happened – especially if there’s a decent amount of time left on the Silence.

Read More: Simple Apex Legends trick might be the funniest way to keep high ground

As of writing, the problem has not cropped up on Respawn’s public Trello board of bugs, so it’s unknown as to whether or not they’re aware of it. Though, Revenant mains will be hoping that it’s ironed out sooner rather than later.