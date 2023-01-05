Apex Legends devs slammed for ‘no effort’ reactive skin in Season 15

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Apex Legends players aren’t fans of the Charge Rifle’s reactive skin, which features in the Season 15 Battle Pass.

A powerful anti-Titan weapon, the Charge Rifle from Titanfall made its Apex Legends debut in Season 3. And it just recently received the reactive skin treatment with the launch of Season 15.

These types of weapon skins typically serve as the final rewards of a season’s Battle Pass offerings. The “reactive” bit comes into play as users rack up more kills, thereby causing the weapon to evolve.

With Season 15: Eclipse, players can unlock two Legendary-tier reactive skins for the Charge Rifle upon reaching levels 100 and 110. Making it to level 100 rewards the Laser Eviscerator, and grinding to 110 unlocks the Cosmic Cannon reactive skin.

Article continues after ad

Some fans don’t like this reactive skin in Apex Legends Season 15

To say that some Apex players dislike the Charge Rifle’s reactive skin would be an understatement. Reddit user AdrielKlein21 has dubbed it the “worst and most low-effort reactive skin in the game.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Redditor takes umbrage with the skin’s design, which they say looks as though developers merely “slapped some LEDs on the gun and called it a day.”

Comments indicate that at least some Apex Legends fans agree with this sentiment. “I mean, it’s pretty emblematic of the battle pass trajectory as a whole tbh,” one person wrote.

But others think Respawn developers did the best they could, given that the Charge Rifle “already has a bunch of stuff that wiggles and flaps and rotates” when fired.

Article continues after ad

A reactive version of the weapon was never going to be easy to implement as a result. With this in mind, perhaps “no effort” isn’t the best descriptor.