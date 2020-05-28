Apex Legends Ranked Mode bug is removing RP for winning

Apex Legends players have been experiencing a particularly infuriating issue in Ranked Mode since the new season launched, and it’s costing ranked placements and points for absolutely no reason.

Season 5 of Apex Legends kicked off on May 12, 2020, bringing new character Loba into the fray, making some map changes, and introducing Quests to the game.

While for the most part the new season has been welcomed with open arms by players, there has been one issue that players are noticing, completely ruining their Apex experience.

It looks like in Ranked Mode games, some players are actually losing RP when they win matches, and it’s causing some serious frustration among the community.

Although the issue can’t be verified to 100% accuracy, it appears that winning a match causes the loss of RP, and it doesn’t actually happen any other time.

This can be seen from gameplay shared on Reddit by elAndoro, who gets an impressive 15 kill win with their team – and subsequently sees their points drop.

For reference, players should get at least 10RP per kill or assist they get, capped at five kills, depending on placement. Furthermore, placing in the top 10 should grant players 10-100 RP, again based on how exactly they place.

While ranked matches do cost to enter, at Platinum Andoro would’ve only sacrificed 36 RP, but more than made up for it with their win and kills. Obviously, that isn’t the case, and they actually end up losing 16 RP after winning the match.

Andoro goes on to say that it’s actually happened to them twice now, and a restart didn’t change anything, with the game still showing up as -16 RP instead of the +189 they were expecting.

It’s not quite clear what exactly is causing this, but as is being claimed, it seems to only affect players winning matches at this point.

Respawn Entertainment will want to address this as soon as possible before it gets out of hand, because this is the kind of bug that could stop players from wanting to load up the game at all.